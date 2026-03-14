2026 Utah Area YSA Conference dates announced

The Utah Area Young Single Adult Conference — which ran in summer of 2023, 2024 and 2025 — is returning in 2026.
This year’s immense gathering of Utah YSAs is planned for Aug. 14-16, according to the Utah Area YSA Conference social media pages on Facebook and on Instagram.
Sticking with the previous conferences’ theme “Together in Christ,” this year’s event will include Christ-centered devotionals, interactive workshops, service projects and social events.
“Together in Christ offers a place to gather, learn from inspired leaders, serve side by side and build friendships grounded in faith,” according to the conference’s website. “You will leave encouraged, uplifted and reminded that you are not walking this path alone.”
Utah young single adults ages 18-35 can register here for the mid-August conference. “Over the course of the weekend, participants come together to worship, learn from inspired leaders, serve and build meaningful connections centered on Jesus Christ.”
A ticket normally costs $50, but early-bird registration is currently $25 until April 3.
More information about the event can be found at 2026utahysaconference.eventsair.site.
About the Utah Area YSA Conference
Since 2023, the summer Utah Area YSA Conference has gathered tens of thousands of young adults for service projects, devotionals, classes, record-breaking activities and more. Here’s a recap of key events from the conference in previous years.
2025
- Keynote speakers: Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency; then-Bishop Gérald Caussé, then presiding bishop of the Church; Elder Brian K. Taylor, General Authority Seventy and president of the Utah Area; and Sister Kristen Oaks, wife of President Dallin H. Oaks.
- Activities: Speed dating, service projects, roller skating, crafts and yard games.
- Breakout sessions: Topics about emotional wellness, spiritual growth, temporal well-being and personal development
- Concert: Featured multiplatinum singer and songwriter Andy Grammer, with American Christian rock band NEEDTOBREATHE opening.
- Closing devotional: President Jeffrey R. Holland, then acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, said young adults offer “the richest resource we have anywhere” and offered guidance for ‘pivotal moments’ in life.
2024
- Keynote speakers: Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman; Elder Kyle S. McKay, General Authority Seventy and Church historian; Elder Kevin W. Pearson, General Authority Seventy and then Utah Area president; and Sharon Eubank, the Church’s director of humanitarian services and a former member of the Relief Society general presidency.
- Activities: Dances, service projects and breaking two Guinness World Records.
- Breakout sessions: Topics from spiritual growth and emotional wellness to personal development and temporal well-being.
- Two concerts: Both featured Nashville-based pop singer/songwriter Ben Rector, New York-based pop singer/songwriter Rachel Platten and Latter-day Saint “Christian Jazz” singer Emma Nissen.
- Closing devotional: Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Harriet Uchtdorf, told young adults: “Jesus Christ and His teachings are the answer. Jesus Christ is your strength.”
2023
- Keynote speakers: Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson; Elder Kevin W. Pearson, General Authority Seventy and then Utah Area president; Elder Brian K. Taylor, General Authority Seventy and then second counselor in the Utah Area presidency; Elder Ahmad S. Corbitt, General Authority Seventy; Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency; and Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency.
- Activities: A dance with music by DA Dent and Kaskade, a 5K sunset fun run that started and ended at the Saratoga Springs Utah Temple, and a service project to package 770,000 meals for the Utah Food Bank.
- Breakout sessions: Topics included spiritual growth, mental health, personal development, Church history and family history.
- Concert: Featured pop-rock band OneRepublic, with opening artists Jordan Smith, American gospel singer/songwriter, and Jordin Sparks, multiplatinum recording artist.
- Closing devotional: Then-Elder D. Todd Christofferson, then of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, spoke on what it means to be a righteous person, draw upon the righteousness of God and be protected by righteousness.