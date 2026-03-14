2026 Utah Area YSA Conference dates announced

Attendees file out after Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson’s keynote at the Gather Together Conference, part of the Utah Area YSA Conference, at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023.

The Utah Area Young Single Adult Conference — which ran in summer of 2023, 2024 and 2025 — is returning in 2026.

This year’s immense gathering of Utah YSAs is planned for Aug. 14-16, according to the Utah Area YSA Conference social media pages on Facebook and on Instagram.

Sticking with the previous conferences’ theme “Together in Christ,” this year’s event will include Christ-centered devotionals, interactive workshops, service projects and social events.

“Together in Christ offers a place to gather, learn from inspired leaders, serve side by side and build friendships grounded in faith,” according to the conference’s website. “You will leave encouraged, uplifted and reminded that you are not walking this path alone.”

Utah young single adults ages 18-35 can register here for the mid-August conference. “Over the course of the weekend, participants come together to worship, learn from inspired leaders, serve and build meaningful connections centered on Jesus Christ.”

A ticket normally costs $50, but early-bird registration is currently $25 until April 3.

More information about the event can be found at 2026utahysaconference.eventsair.site.

Attendees dance and sing along to the popular songs performed by Andy Grammer during a concert at America First Field in Sandy, Utah, as part of the 2025 Utah Area YSA Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

About the Utah Area YSA Conference

Since 2023, the summer Utah Area YSA Conference has gathered tens of thousands of young adults for service projects, devotionals, classes, record-breaking activities and more. Here’s a recap of key events from the conference in previous years.

2025

2024

2023

Attendees mingle after the closing devotional of the 2025 Utah Area Young Single Adult Conference in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News