This week on social: ‘God is mindful of all His children’

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Elder Kelly R. Johnson, General Authority Seventy and counselor in the Church’s Asia Area presidency, listen to tour guide Sum Cheath at one of the Killing Fields in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. The wristbands hanging on the tree are there to honor women and children victims of genocide that took place there in the mid- to late 1970s.

From individual to mass suffering, the Savior’s hand is extended to all, testified leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in messages shared on social media this past week.

President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, spoke of the feeling of peace that he felt after his wife, Sister Kathleen Johnson Eyring, died, in this Aug. 9 post.

“I know that Jesus Christ lives. He loves us and blesses us. He continues to offer us peace in our lives through sincere and fervent prayer.”

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson announced in an Aug. 7 post a three-year, $65.2 million commitment from the Church to the Caring for Women and Children initiative.

“God is mindful of all His children, and He often works through caring individuals and organizations to accomplish His purposes.”

In this Aug. 10 post, Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared an experience he had witnessing a memorial for victims of the 1975-79 Cambodian genocide.

Wondering how the Atonement of Jesus Christ applied to such a horrific incident, Elder Renlund said, “In that horrible place, I felt joy and peace. What I understood intellectually before, I understood now in my heart. Anything that’s unfair in life can and will be made right through the Atonement of Jesus Christ.”

On the Young Women Worldwide account, Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman spoke about the strength of the rising generation of youth in the Church and the impact of For Strength of Youth conference in this Aug. 11 post.

“This generation of youth is strong. Their belief in Christ is invigorating my own. And when they gather together in faith, miracles happen.”

Recalling an experience speaking with a woman who thanked him for attending her stake conference, Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared how he gained an understanding of the true reason he had attended in this Aug. 12 post.

“It matters little where we serve or which position or responsibility we hold. What truly matters is our deliberate choice to follow the Savior — or rather, to be chosen by Him.”

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, wrote about the gift of repentance in an Aug. 11 post.

“Forgiveness is possible for everyone.”

The Young Men Worldwide account posted a video of Uache, a young man from Mozambique, sharing his testimony that bodies are a sacred gift from God in this Aug. 7 post.

“When we see ourselves the way God sees us, it changes the way we care for ourselves and treat others.”

In this Aug. 13 post, the Primary Worldwide account posted a video of Beatriz Luz, a member of the Primary, singing a Portuguese rendition of “Gethsemane.”

“Jesus loves me, so He went willingly to Gethsemane.”