How youth can turn FSY’s spiritual momentum into lifelong discipleship

The spiritual momentum youth gain at For the Strength of Youth conferences doesn’t have to fade when they return home.

The new Sunday youth curriculum, weekly activities, and habits of daily personal scripture and gospel study can help youth carry that FSY momentum into lifelong discipleship of Jesus Christ, the Young Men general president said in an Aug. 11 livestream shared on the Young Men Worldwide social media accounts of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“It’s not FSY that has changed you. It’s Jesus Christ that has helped transform who you are. ... That’s powerful to feel His love, His sustaining influence, and that is available to you every single day,” said Young Men General President Timothy L. Farnes.

“Today we want to talk to you about how this new youth curriculum, the 25-minute lessons, the activities and all the elements we have that are part of the youth program can help you feel His love and His light and walk with Him today and every day.”

Sunday learning

Brother Sean R. Dixon, second counselor in the Young Men general presidency, described how the new second hour of Sunday services pairs two 25-minute discussion-based sessions. The first is a sequential study of the scriptures with “Come, Follow Me” curriculum. The second focuses on doctrines from the “For the Strength of Youth” guide.

Both are accessible in the Gospel Library app. Supplemental lesson materials will be found in each month’s For the Strength of Youth magazine, in the Gospel Library online and in the app or in print. Each household can receive the printed magazine for free.

A young Latter-day Saint reads a scripture in his Aaronic Priesthood quorum meeting in Ghana. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Brother Dixon emphasized both sessions are meant to be discussions — not lectures — and together they enable youth to gain deeper doctrinal understanding and invite “a wonderful spirit to your week.”

“To be a lifelong disciple of Jesus Christ, we need to have soft hearts,” he said. “We’re all going to have our hearts softened and drawn to the Savior so that we’ll want to follow Him and be His disciples.”

Weekly activities

Brother David J. Wunderli, first counselor in the Young Men general presidency, described weekly and monthly activities as the “belonging” pillar of lifelong discipleship — the complement to the “believing” that Sunday lessons and daily worship provide.

Just as FSY conferences foster an immediate sense of brotherhood and sisterhood, weekly and monthly ward activities are designed to sustain that unity and connection year-round.

Latter-day Saint young women and young men participate in an outdoor activity. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Resources include monthly activity suggestions tied to each FSY topic in the For the Strength of Youth magazine, weekly ideas shared on social media and a library of more than 100 activities being developed for the Gospel Library app — all aimed at helping youth feel welcomed and engaged in the body of Christ, Brother Wunderli said.

“These resources are pointing them to Jesus Christ,” he said.

Personal daily worship

President Farnes invited youth to continue the daily habits they practiced at FSY — morning prayer, scripture study, quiet reflection and journaling — into everyday life.

Those routines, he said, “open the windows of heaven to you for revelation” and are essential to maintaining the constant companionship of the Holy Ghost.

“It’s important that every day, the first thing you do is turn to God, seek Him, seek His counsel, let Him know that you’re here for Him,” he said.

A young woman in Brazil reads and marks her scriptures. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President Farnes encouraged youth to study the Book of Mormon each day, not only for doctrinal learning but to receive personal guidance and impressions for “who to help and how to help.”

The daily habits formed at FSY, he said, should become the foundation of lifelong discipleship.

“As you connect with God daily, you’ll receive those answers to prayers and the strength you need, because Jesus Christ is our strength,” President Farnes said.