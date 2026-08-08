Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman speaks in a video titled, “For the Strength of Youth Curriculum,” designed to be watched in wards and branches on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026.

Youth, their parents and their leaders will have special Sunday instruction on Aug. 30 during the second hour to watch a video and discuss the new youth curriculum of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

This instructional video was released on ChurchofJesusChrist.org and in the Gospel Library app under Handbooks and Callings. The video is also linked on Sunday.ChurchofJesusChrist.org, along with an implementation guide.

The video begins with a question: “What is the strength of youth?” A montage of examples from the scriptures shows people such as Joseph, David, Esther, Mormon, Abish, Alma and the sons of Mosiah, Ruth and Jeremiah.

“What is the strength of youth?” a voice asks. “It is the Savior, Jesus Christ. It is His grace, merits and mercy that make your weak things strong.”

The video explains how the updated “For the Strength of Youth” guide will be the center of the youth curriculum. Supplemental lesson materials will be found in each month’s For the Strength of Youth magazine in the Gospel Library online and in the app or in print. Each household can receive the printed magazine for free. A voiceover in the video invites the youth to bring their own copy to church each week. For a preview of the September curriculum, click here.

Young Men General President Timothy L. Farnes reads from the scriptures in a video titled, “For the Strength of Youth Curriculum,” designed to be watched in wards and branches on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026. | Screenshot from ChurchofjesusChrist.org

Young Men General President Timothy L. Farnes and Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman take turns speaking directly to the youth in the video.

President Farnes says the adjusted Sunday schedule means youth can meet in their classes and quorums every week, which will be a great blessing.

“By studying the FSY guide together and learning about related gospel topics, we are laying a foundation of lifelong discipleship. And on that foundation, we are building a life of covenants that includes Christlike service, temple ordinances, sharing the gospel and preparing for an eternal family,” he says.

President Freeman says, “Now is an exciting time to be a young woman or young man in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where we are learning how to walk with the Savior daily.” She adds, “This guide will help you become a lifelong disciple, with a bedrock understanding of the gospel of Jesus Christ.”

A voiceover in the video shows what Sundays will look like. After 25-minute youth Sunday School classes and a five-minute transition period, young women will go to their classes and young men will go to Aaronic Priesthood quorum meetings.

“Every fast Sunday, we will start a new chapter in the FSY Guide. It’s like the kickoff for the whole month,” the voiceover says. “The magazine will provide ideas for how to teach the topic.”

Each chapter in the guide has Eternal Truths, invitations and promised blessings. A youth or a leader leads the discussion or they can work together, the video explains.

A video to be shown on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026, to youth, their parents and leaders outlines the new youth curriculum. | Screenshot from ChurchofJesusChrist.org

Then on the second and third Sundays, “we dive deeper. We study core doctrine,” the video voiceover says. When preparing these discussion, look at the other resource sections in the lesson if needed. If a ward only meets three Sundays in a month because of things like General Conference or Stake Conference or Christmas, combine the 2nd and 3rd Sunday lessons but keep the fast-Sunday and last-Sunday lessons.

The last Sunday of the month is an important lesson, the video explains. Both the Young Women classes and the Aaronic Priesthood quorums will talk about blessings, privileges and opportunities as covenant daughters and sons of God and how to live up to those blessings. The For the Strength of Youth magazine also suggests a new activity each month a class or quorum can do together.

The updated "For the Strength of Youth" guide from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints includes 12 chapters. Aaronic Priesthood quorums and Young Women classes will begin using the guide during Sunday meetings on Sept. 6, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President Farnes speaks directly to young men to tell them that Heavenly Father has a work for them to do.

“As holders of His holy priesthood, you represent Jesus Christ. Together with your brothers in your priesthood quorum, you help God’s children prepare to return to His presence. You help them access the Savior’s redeeming and strengthening power through the ordinance of the sacrament,” he says in the video.

To the young women, President Freeman says: “You are a builder of faith, a messenger of hope and a gatherer of light. These names are a reminder of your faith in Christ, your willingness to minister in His name and the enabling strength you draw upon as you make and keep covenants with Him.”

They close by inviting the youth to come the next Sunday, Sept. 6, with their scriptures, youth magazine and FSY guide and ready to walk with Jesus Christ.