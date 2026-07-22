During a ministry assignment in Asia from May 21-31, 2026, Young Men General President Timothy L. Farnes and wife, Sister Linsey Farnes, attend a “Missionaries Around the World” activity in Singapore where nearly 100 children were inspired to prepare for future missionary service.

A line in the Aaronic Priesthood Theme encourages young men to “prepare to become a diligent missionary.”

The key is engagement — “when we do, we learn” — said Young Men General President Timothy L. Farnes during a July 14 livestream shared on the Young Men Worldwide social media accounts of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“It’s in the doing that our hearts, our minds change, and that’s when also the Spirit is able to bear witness in a more powerful way to us of the truthfulness of the things that we’re doing,” President Farnes said. “I don’t think we wait for a mission experience. That mission experience should happen today. It’s who we are. We’re lifelong disciples of Jesus Christ.”

He added: “We witness of His name in our daily actions, in our daily invitations, by the things we do and say and invitations we make.”

President Farnes was joined on the livestream by Brother Rogelio Osuna, a member of the Young Men general advisory council and an employee in the Church’s Missionary Department.

The video’s message focused on young men engaging in missionary service now — not waiting for a full-time call — through daily, small acts of love and principles taught in the “For the Strength of Youth” and the Church’s “Love, Share, Invite” initiative.

First-year observation

In his first year, President Farnes has visited youth in Asia, the Pacific Islands, Latin America and across the United States. He said he is impressed by the righteous choices they are making.

“The Lord is hastening in His work, and I’m seeing that in the youth. They’re participating at levels never before seen in the Church,” he said. “I love them and am inspired by them. It’s been incredible to feel and experience their faith.”

Helping to gather Israel

President Farnes referenced the late President Russell M. Nelson’s October 2020 general conference talk, “Let God Prevail,” in which the Prophet said, “Anytime we do anything that helps anyone — on either side of the veil — to make and keep their covenants with God, we are helping to gather Israel.”

Said President Farnes: “You can be a missionary today in ever so little ways. Anytime you do anything which helps anyone turn to their Savior, Jesus Christ, you’re being a missionary.”

Young Men General President Timothy L. Farnes interacts with a youth during a devotional. President Farnes ministered to youth and members in Cambodia, Singapore and Malaysia from May 21-31, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Help others feel loved

One way young men can be missionaries today, President Farnes said, is by living the two great commandments — “Love God and love your neighbor” (Matthew 22:37-40) — as outlined in Chapter 6 of the FSY guide.

President Farnes encouraged youth to treat others as children of God — and to “help them feel Heavenly Father’s love through you.”

“That will not only bless them, that will bless you to feel His warm embrace in your life,” President Farnes said. “The times in my life when I felt His love the greatest is when I was turned out and helping somebody else.”

He continued: “There is no greater joy than to walk to the Savior together with somebody.”

On his mission, President Farnes learned that even a simple smile, given and returned, could help both people feel closer to God.

“In a small way, we both turned to God in that moment,” he said. “Just a simple smile sometimes is all that’s needed to help somebody feel His love through you.”

Note to a friend

Youth can be missionaries by inviting a friend to seminary — something as simple as handing them a pass-along card.

President Farnes said sharing the gospel can start small — a note left on a desk, a card slipped to a friend or a message of love sent through social media. He invited youth to begin each morning by praying for “eyes to see” who God would have them serve that day.

“Scroll down all your friends and prayerfully consider which friend needs to be ‘seen’ that day, and then send them a little message of love. Let them know that their Heavenly Father is aware of them, loves them, that you ‘see’ them, that you appreciate their friendship,” he said, adding that the invitation should be inspired. “It will make all the difference in somebody’s life, so take the chance.”

President Farnes concluded: “There is no greater joy than to walk with Him in His work. I testify that He lives, He loves you, and His greatest desire is to walk with you every single day.”