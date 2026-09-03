Attendees make their way out of the Conference Center after the Sunday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026.

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sent a letter on Sept. 3 inviting all to participate in October 2026 general conference.

The letter — which was signed by President Dallin H. Oaks and his counselors, President Henry B. Eyring and President D. Todd Christofferson — says conference provides an opportunity to receive personal revelation.

“General conference provides an opportunity to receive personal revelation as Church leaders give counsel and direction from the Lord. We encourage all to listen to, study, ponder and apply the counsel given.”

The 196th Semiannual General Conference of the Church will be held Saturday, Oct. 3, and Sunday, Oct. 4.

Two general sessions will be held each day for Church members, their families and friends. The sessions begin at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mountain time each day.

The First Presidency letter may be read in each sacrament meeting of the Church prior to general conference.

First Presidency letter

Dear Brothers and Sisters:

We invite all to join as we hear the word of God during the upcoming 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The First Presidency, members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and other General Authorities and General Officers of the Church will share messages of the gospel of Jesus Christ.

General sessions for all individuals, families, and friends will be held on Saturday, October 3, and Sunday, October 4.

General conference provides an opportunity to receive personal revelation as Church leaders give counsel and direction from the Lord. We encourage all to listen to, study, ponder, and apply the counsel given.

Sincerely yours,

The First Presidency

Dallin H. Oaks

Henry B. Eyring

D. Todd Christofferson



How to watch general conference

The October 2026 general conference will be broadcast live worldwide from the Conference Center in Salt Lake City in an anticipated 80 languages on ChurchofJesusChrist.org/broadcasts and the Gospel Library app, and in multiple languages on the General Conference YouTube channel and Gospel Stream.

Sessions will be streamed live in English on KSL-TV, KSL NewsRadio, BYUtv, BYUradio, and their websites and smartphone apps.

General conference will also be available through the Gospel Voice skill on Amazon Alexa devices and through TuneIn by searching for “Saints Channel Talk” or “Canal de los Santos” (for live Spanish interpretation).

Other radio, television, satellite and digital channels are available by Church areas. See a detailed list here.

On-demand viewing of the messages will also be available following the broadcast, on multiple channels in up to 98 languages.

How to attend a session of general conference in Salt Lake City

Those who live in the United States or Canada should ask their local stake leaders about obtaining tickets to attend a session at the Conference Center, explained an event notice on ChurchofJesusChrist.org. Stake leaders can learn how to access their account and distribute tickets to stake members by referencing this guide.

Those who live outside of the United States or Canada can ask their stake or district president to submit a request for tickets on their behalf.

Those hoping to access standby seating should line up outside the Tabernacle 90 minutes prior to the desired session. See Temple Square Event Guidelines for more information and restrictions.