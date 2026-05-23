‘Treasure up and act upon the teachings’: Resources to support study of April 2026 general conference messages

Attendees stand for a congregational hymn during the Sunday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026.

In his closing remarks of April 2026 general conference, Church President Dallin H. Oaks bore witness of gospel messages from the weekend.

“The Spirit of the Lord has inspired all of us to concentrate our worship, focus our learning and unite our testimonies on the teachings of the Lord Jesus Christ and His Father’s plan for our eternal increase and joy,” he said looking back at the conference.

Looking ahead, President Oaks added that “as the messages from this conference are published, we invite all to study and ponder them prayerfully and to act in faith on the principles they explain.”

He added to his invitation a promise: “As we treasure up and act upon the teachings of this conference, the Lord will continue to teach and inspire us with personal revelation and guidance. I promise this to each of us as we follow the directions of the servants of the Lord and ‘look to God and live’ (Alma 37:47).”

‘Treasure up and act upon the teachings’

To help individuals and families “treasure up and act upon the teachings” of the most recent general conference, the Church News is publishing articles on all 34 messages from the April 2026 general conference. These articles are intended to support study of general conference messages and invitations.

Resources for each message include:

About this talk

Outline

Reflection questions

Speaker quotes

Reference scriptures

Invitations and promises

Stories

From the footnotes

Additional resources

Recent conference talks on the topic

Short biography about the speaker

Quotes and outline sections also have video clips to hear the speaker’s teachings and to share quotes with others. It’s recommended to listen to or read the full address in addition to reviewing these resources.

Similar study resources have been created for general conference in October 2024, April 2025 and October 2025.

This page will be updated as more articles are published.

Saturday morning session

Saturday afternoon session

More resources to come

Sunday morning session

More resources to come

Sunday afternoon session

Related Stories See study resources from October 2025 general conference