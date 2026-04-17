Download this updated April 2026 chart of general authorities and general officers

The April 2026 chart of general authorities and general officers of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints includes eight newly called General Authority Seventies.

Changes to the leadership of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced in the April 2026 general conference are reflected in an updated chart of general authorities and general officers, available to view or download in English, Spanish, Portuguese and French below.

During the Saturday afternoon session of the Church’s 196th Annual General Conference, President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency, presented the calls of eight new General Authority Seventies, changes to the Presidency of the Seventy and a new Primary general presidency.

The new Primary leaders will start their service on Aug. 1, and the changes to the Presidency of the Seventy will also go into effect on Aug. 1.

President Susan H. Porter and her counselors, Sister Amy A. Wright and Sister Tracy Y. Browning will be released upon completion of their service on Aug. 1.

President Porter and Sister Wright were initially sustained in April 2021 as counselors in the Primary general presidency when President Camille N. Johnson was sustained as Primary general president. In April 2022, President Johnson was sustained as Relief Society general president, and President Porter was sustained as Primary general president with Sister Wright and Sister Browning as counselors. Their release was announced on Saturday, April 4, with an acknowledgement of appreciation.

President Rosemary K. Chibota has been sustained as the new Primary general president, with Sister Nina M. Garfield as first counselor and Sister Theresa A. Collins as second counselor.

During the Thursday, April 2, leadership session, 91 Area Seventies were sustained, and another 73 Area Seventies were designated for release on or before Aug. 1 of this year.

Seven General Authority Seventies will receive emeritus status effective Aug. 1: Elder Craig C. Christensen, Elder Eduardo Gavarret, Elder Brook P. Hales, Elder William K. Jackson, Elder Erich W. Kopischke, Elder Peter F. Meurs and Elder S. Mark Palmer.

More about calling changes from the April 2026 general conference: