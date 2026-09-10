Who is speaking at college devotionals for the fall 2026 semester?

BYU–Idaho students gather in the I–Center for a devotional with Elder B. Cory Cuvelier, a General Authority Seventy, in Rexburg, Idaho, on Tuesday, May 19, 2026.

In 2024, researchers at Brigham Young University and Texas A&M analyzed 6,000 experiences from nearly 900 enrolled students to see which university experiences would lead students to greater connection with their university.

Among the topmost ranked activities was attending weekly campus devotionals.

During the semester, students, faculty and the campus community from each of the Church schools — Brigham Young University, BYU–Idaho, BYU–Hawaii, Ensign College and BYU–Pathway Worldwide — gather regularly to hear messages, perspectives and counsel from Church leaders, university leaders, and other experts, scholars and guests.

Devotionals ranked high, said one of the researchers, because “they are high-quality experiences both spiritually and intellectually, and more importantly, because devotionals are a unique part of the [university] experience, faculty, staff and students recognize that these experiences are a part of their institutional identity.”

Below is a list of speakers for the fall 2026 semester and how to tune in.

* This list will be updated as the institutions update their calendars.

Related Story Read more Church News' coverage of devotionals

Students and faculty fill the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, to hear Elder Matthew S. Holland, a General Authority Seventy, during a devotional on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026. | Lizzy McDonald, BYU

September

4 —

8 —

15 —

Ensign College : Elder Ruben Alliaud, General Authority Seventy

: Elder Ruben Alliaud, General Authority Seventy BYU–Hawaii : Tialei Scanlan, BYU–Hawaii associate professor of business and government

: Tialei Scanlan, BYU–Hawaii associate professor of business and government BYU–Idaho : President Alvin F. Meredith III and Sister Jennifer Meredith, BYU–Idaho president and first lady

: President Alvin F. Meredith III and Sister Jennifer Meredith, BYU–Idaho president and first lady BYU: Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

22 —

Ensign College : President Bruce C. Kusch and Sister Alynda Kusch, Ensign College president and first lady

: President Bruce C. Kusch and Sister Alynda Kusch, Ensign College president and first lady BYU–Hawaii : Abraham Manutai, BYU–Hawaii food services director

: Abraham Manutai, BYU–Hawaii food services director BYU–Idaho : Elder James O. Fantone, General Authority Seventy

: Elder James O. Fantone, General Authority Seventy BYU: Elder Alexander Dushku, General Authority Seventy

29 —

Ensign College : Anthony Sweat, department chair, Church history and doctrine at BYU

: Anthony Sweat, department chair, Church history and doctrine at BYU BYU–Hawaii : Luke J. Nichols, host of Outdoor Boys YouTube channel; Young Men general advisory council member

: Luke J. Nichols, host of Outdoor Boys YouTube channel; Young Men general advisory council member BYU–Idaho : Rob Garrett, BYU-Idaho chief of staff, executive strategy and planning vice President

: Rob Garrett, BYU-Idaho chief of staff, executive strategy and planning vice President BYU (Forum): Ross Douthat, American author, journalist, and television correspondent

Students attend a devotional given by Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles at BYU–Idaho on Sunday, June 14, 2026. | Kayvri Brewer, BYU–Idaho

October

2 —

BYU–Pathway Worldwide: Elder Pedro X. Larreal, General Authority Seventy

6 —

Ensign College : Jared Jepson, Ensign College institute instructor

: Jared Jepson, Ensign College institute instructor BYU–Hawaii : Jaime Lopez, BYU–Hawaii facilities management director

: Jaime Lopez, BYU–Hawaii facilities management director BYU–Idaho : To be determined

: To be determined BYU: Homecoming opening ceremony

13 —

Ensign College : Scott Hunter, applied sciences faculty at Ensign College

: Scott Hunter, applied sciences faculty at Ensign College BYU–Hawaii : Presiding Bishop W. Christopher Waddell

: Presiding Bishop W. Christopher Waddell BYU–Idaho : Chris Allison, BYU-Idaho religious education faculty member

: Chris Allison, BYU-Idaho religious education faculty member BYU: Rebekka Matheson, BYU School of Medicine

20 —

Ensign College : To be determined

: To be determined BYU–Hawaii : Wilford Wu, regional welfare and self-reliance manager, Asia Area

: Wilford Wu, regional welfare and self-reliance manager, Asia Area BYU–Idaho : Dan Barnes, BYU–Idaho Counseling Center counselor

: Dan Barnes, BYU–Idaho Counseling Center counselor BYU: Bishop L. Todd Budge, first counselor in the Presiding Bishopric

27 —

Ensign College : Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

: Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles BYU–Hawaii: Jenny Oaks Baker, concert violinist, recording artist and founder of SoulFill Music Foundation

Jenny Oaks Baker, concert violinist, recording artist and founder of SoulFill Music Foundation BYU–Idaho : Torrey Morrill, BYU-Idaho religious education assistant department chair

: Torrey Morrill, BYU-Idaho religious education assistant department chair BYU: Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

30 —

BYU–Pathway Worldwide: Timothy Q. Sloan, vice president of academics, Ensign College

BYU–Idaho students walk to the I–Center for a devotional with Elder B. Cory Cuvelier, a General Authority Seventy, in Rexburg, Idaho, on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. | Nii Gogoe, BYU–Idaho

November

1 —

BYU–Hawaii: Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

3 —

Ensign College : Adam Jacobsmeyer, vice president of administration, Ensign College

: Adam Jacobsmeyer, vice president of administration, Ensign College BYU–Idaho : Bishop Sean Douglas, second counselor in the Presiding Bishopric

: Bishop Sean Douglas, second counselor in the Presiding Bishopric BYU: Audrey Perry Martin, university communications

10 —

Ensign College : Becky Scott, associate administrator, global operations, Seminaries and Institutes of Religion

: Becky Scott, associate administrator, global operations, Seminaries and Institutes of Religion BYU–Hawaii : Jimmer Fredette, managing director, USA Basketball 3x3 Men’s National Team

: Jimmer Fredette, managing director, USA Basketball 3x3 Men’s National Team BYU–Idaho : Sister Jean B. Bingham, former Relief Society general president

: Sister Jean B. Bingham, former Relief Society general president BYU: Elder Joni L. Koch, General Authority Seventy

15 —

BYU–Idaho: Elder Gary E. Stevenson, Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

17 —

Ensign College : Sarah Clark Dean, McKay School of Education at BYU

: Sarah Clark Dean, McKay School of Education at BYU BYU–Hawaii : Mason Allred, BYU–Hawaii associate professor, Department of Arts and Letters

: Mason Allred, BYU–Hawaii associate professor, Department of Arts and Letters BYU–Idaho : Steve Young, NFL Hall of Fame quarterback

: Steve Young, NFL Hall of Fame quarterback BYU: To be determined

24 —

Ensign College : Kevin Worthen, former president of BYU, BYU law professor

: Kevin Worthen, former president of BYU, BYU law professor BYU–Hawaii: Kevin Schlag, operations vice president, BYU–Hawaii

BYU–Idaho students gather at the BYU–I Center in Rexburg, Idaho, to listen to a devotional with Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. | Nii Gogoe, BYU–Idaho

December

1 —

Ensign College : Sister Sarah Shumway, senior missionary serving in the Salt Lake City Headquarters Mission

: Sister Sarah Shumway, senior missionary serving in the Salt Lake City Headquarters Mission BYU–Hawaii : Musical Christmas devotional

: Musical Christmas devotional BYU–Idaho : Liz Haley, BYU-Idaho university operations software coordinator

: Liz Haley, BYU-Idaho university operations software coordinator BYU: Young Men General President Timothy L. Farnes

8 —

BYU–Idaho : Kendra Justesen, BYU-Idaho Admissions Operations Manager

: Kendra Justesen, BYU-Idaho Admissions Operations Manager BYU: Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

17 –

BYU–Idaho: Fall commencement – Brother Sean R. Dixon, second counselor in the Young Men general presidency

How to watch college devotionals

Brigham Young University

Watch BYU devotionals on BYUtv or at BYUtv.org on Tuesdays at 11:05 a.m. Mountain Time. Read or watch past BYU devotional addresses and see the schedule for upcoming speakers at speeches.byu.edu.

BYU–Idaho

BYU–Idaho devotionals can be viewed at byui.edu/devotionals or listened to at byui.edu/radio on Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m. Mountain Time. Read or watch past BYU–Idaho devotional addresses at web.byui.edu/DevotionalsAndSpeeches.

Ensign College

Devotionals for Ensign College are in the Conference Center Theater each Tuesday at 11:15 a.m. Mountain Time. Devotionals are posted on www.ensign.edu/devotionals and www.youtube.com/@EnsignCollege.

BYU–Hawaii

Campus devotionals at BYU–Hawaii are held in the Cannon Activities Center each Tuesday from 11 to 11:50 a.m., Hawaii Time. Devotionals are free and open to the public for in-person viewing. Devotionals can also be viewed live online or later as they are archived on the BYU–Hawaii Speeches website at speeches.byuh.edu/devotionals.

BYU–Pathway Worldwide

BYU–Pathway broadcasts devotionals monthly, as opposed to weekly. These devotionals typically last 7–10 minutes and can be viewed beginning at 10 a.m. Mountain Time, on the BYU–Pathway Facebook page and later on the BYU–Pathway speeches page.