Who is speaking at college devotionals for the fall 2026 semester?

In 2024, researchers at Brigham Young University and Texas A&M analyzed 6,000 experiences from nearly 900 enrolled students to see which university experiences would lead students to greater connection with their university.
Among the topmost ranked activities was attending weekly campus devotionals.
During the semester, students, faculty and the campus community from each of the Church schools — Brigham Young University, BYU–Idaho, BYU–Hawaii, Ensign College and BYU–Pathway Worldwide — gather regularly to hear messages, perspectives and counsel from Church leaders, university leaders, and other experts, scholars and guests.
Devotionals ranked high, said one of the researchers, because “they are high-quality experiences both spiritually and intellectually, and more importantly, because devotionals are a unique part of the [university] experience, faculty, staff and students recognize that these experiences are a part of their institutional identity.”
Below is a list of speakers for the fall 2026 semester and how to tune in.
* This list will be updated as the institutions update their calendars.
September
4 —
- BYU–Pathway: President Brian K. Ashton, BYU — Pathway Worldwide — Read here
8 —
- Ensign College: Burke Olson, Deseret News publisher — Read here
- BYU–Hawaii: President John S.K. Kauwe III and Sister Monica S. Kauwe, BYU–Hawaii president and first lady
- BYU: President C. Shane Reese and Sister Wendy Reese, BYU president and first lady — Read here
15 —
- Ensign College: Elder Ruben Alliaud, General Authority Seventy
- BYU–Hawaii: Tialei Scanlan, BYU–Hawaii associate professor of business and government
- BYU–Idaho: President Alvin F. Meredith III and Sister Jennifer Meredith, BYU–Idaho president and first lady
- BYU: Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles
22 —
- Ensign College: President Bruce C. Kusch and Sister Alynda Kusch, Ensign College president and first lady
- BYU–Hawaii: Abraham Manutai, BYU–Hawaii food services director
- BYU–Idaho: Elder James O. Fantone, General Authority Seventy
- BYU: Elder Alexander Dushku, General Authority Seventy
29 —
- Ensign College: Anthony Sweat, department chair, Church history and doctrine at BYU
- BYU–Hawaii: Luke J. Nichols, host of Outdoor Boys YouTube channel; Young Men general advisory council member
- BYU–Idaho: Rob Garrett, BYU-Idaho chief of staff, executive strategy and planning vice President
- BYU (Forum): Ross Douthat, American author, journalist, and television correspondent
October
2 —
- BYU–Pathway Worldwide: Elder Pedro X. Larreal, General Authority Seventy
6 —
- Ensign College: Jared Jepson, Ensign College institute instructor
- BYU–Hawaii: Jaime Lopez, BYU–Hawaii facilities management director
- BYU–Idaho: To be determined
- BYU: Homecoming opening ceremony
13 —
- Ensign College: Scott Hunter, applied sciences faculty at Ensign College
- BYU–Hawaii: Presiding Bishop W. Christopher Waddell
- BYU–Idaho: Chris Allison, BYU-Idaho religious education faculty member
- BYU: Rebekka Matheson, BYU School of Medicine
20 —
- Ensign College: To be determined
- BYU–Hawaii: Wilford Wu, regional welfare and self-reliance manager, Asia Area
- BYU–Idaho: Dan Barnes, BYU–Idaho Counseling Center counselor
- BYU: Bishop L. Todd Budge, first counselor in the Presiding Bishopric
27 —
- Ensign College: Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles
- BYU–Hawaii: Jenny Oaks Baker, concert violinist, recording artist and founder of SoulFill Music Foundation
- BYU–Idaho: Torrey Morrill, BYU-Idaho religious education assistant department chair
- BYU: Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles
30 —
- BYU–Pathway Worldwide: Timothy Q. Sloan, vice president of academics, Ensign College
November
1 —
- BYU–Hawaii: Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles
3 —
- Ensign College: Adam Jacobsmeyer, vice president of administration, Ensign College
- BYU–Idaho: Bishop Sean Douglas, second counselor in the Presiding Bishopric
- BYU: Audrey Perry Martin, university communications
10 —
- Ensign College: Becky Scott, associate administrator, global operations, Seminaries and Institutes of Religion
- BYU–Hawaii: Jimmer Fredette, managing director, USA Basketball 3x3 Men’s National Team
- BYU–Idaho: Sister Jean B. Bingham, former Relief Society general president
- BYU: Elder Joni L. Koch, General Authority Seventy
15 —
- BYU–Idaho: Elder Gary E. Stevenson, Quorum of the Twelve Apostles
17 —
- Ensign College: Sarah Clark Dean, McKay School of Education at BYU
- BYU–Hawaii: Mason Allred, BYU–Hawaii associate professor, Department of Arts and Letters
- BYU–Idaho: Steve Young, NFL Hall of Fame quarterback
- BYU: To be determined
24 —
- Ensign College: Kevin Worthen, former president of BYU, BYU law professor
- BYU–Hawaii: Kevin Schlag, operations vice president, BYU–Hawaii
December
1 —
- Ensign College: Sister Sarah Shumway, senior missionary serving in the Salt Lake City Headquarters Mission
- BYU–Hawaii: Musical Christmas devotional
- BYU–Idaho: Liz Haley, BYU-Idaho university operations software coordinator
- BYU: Young Men General President Timothy L. Farnes
8 —
- BYU–Idaho: Kendra Justesen, BYU-Idaho Admissions Operations Manager
- BYU: Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles
17 –
- BYU–Idaho: Fall commencement – Brother Sean R. Dixon, second counselor in the Young Men general presidency
How to watch college devotionals
Brigham Young University
Watch BYU devotionals on BYUtv or at BYUtv.org on Tuesdays at 11:05 a.m. Mountain Time. Read or watch past BYU devotional addresses and see the schedule for upcoming speakers at speeches.byu.edu.
BYU–Idaho
BYU–Idaho devotionals can be viewed at byui.edu/devotionals or listened to at byui.edu/radio on Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m. Mountain Time. Read or watch past BYU–Idaho devotional addresses at web.byui.edu/DevotionalsAndSpeeches.
Ensign College
Devotionals for Ensign College are in the Conference Center Theater each Tuesday at 11:15 a.m. Mountain Time. Devotionals are posted on www.ensign.edu/devotionals and www.youtube.com/@EnsignCollege.
BYU–Hawaii
Campus devotionals at BYU–Hawaii are held in the Cannon Activities Center each Tuesday from 11 to 11:50 a.m., Hawaii Time. Devotionals are free and open to the public for in-person viewing. Devotionals can also be viewed live online or later as they are archived on the BYU–Hawaii Speeches website at speeches.byuh.edu/devotionals.
BYU–Pathway Worldwide
BYU–Pathway broadcasts devotionals monthly, as opposed to weekly. These devotionals typically last 7–10 minutes and can be viewed beginning at 10 a.m. Mountain Time, on the BYU–Pathway Facebook page and later on the BYU–Pathway speeches page.