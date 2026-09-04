Like young Joseph Smith, find a place to ‘pour out your heart to your Heavenly Father,’ President Ashton encourages

BYU–Pathway Worldwide President Brian K. Ashton speaks from the Sacred Grove Historic Site in Palmyra, New York, during a devotional broadcast to students on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026.

Everyone has questions: about their lives, their futures or their faith. “Some questions can be answered by other people. Some questions can only be answered by God,” noted BYU–Pathway Worldwide President Brian K. Ashton during a devotional broadcast on Friday, Sept. 4.

Standing in the Sacred Grove Historic Site in Palmyra, New York, surrounded by towering beeches, oaks, maples and other trees, President Ashton related how it was there during the spring of 1820 that Heavenly Father and His Son, Jesus Christ, answered a question posed by 14-year-old Joseph Smith.

“They restored sacred truths to the earth, inviting a flood of revelation that blesses you, me and all of God’s children today and proves that God does answer prayers,” said President Ashton.

BYU–Pathway Worldwide President Brian K. Ashton speaks from the Smith Family Farm in Palmyra, New York, during a devotional broadcast to students on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Speaking to BYU–Pathway students around the world, President Ashton invited listeners to find “a place where you can pour out your heart to your Heavenly Father.”

Follow Joseph Smith’s example and act in faith. “Search the scriptures for answers, ponder God’s will for you, kneel and pray, and ask God. Ask Him about your concerns and your problems,” President Ashton encouraged.

Where it all began

Joseph Smith’s family were humble farmers living in Palmyra in 1820. While Joseph and his family didn’t have access to much education, they had faith in Jesus Christ and read the Bible, President Ashton related.

When Joseph was 14, a religious revival was taking place in his community, with many churches with differing views claiming to be the way of God. “Joseph was confused by all these claims,” said President Ashton.

One day, Joseph read the Epistle of James: “If any of you lack wisdom, let him ask of God, that giveth to all men liberally, and upbraideth not; and it shall be given him” (James 1:5).

Joseph decided that he “must either remain in darkness and confusion, or … ask … God” (Joseph Smith — History 1:13).

BYU–Pathway Worldwide President Brian K. Ashton speaks from the Smith Family Farm in Palmyra, New York, during a devotional broadcast to students on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

On a beautiful spring morning, Joseph walked to a grove near his family’s home. In the quiet forest, Joseph uttered his first vocal prayer. “Like many of our attempts to obtain answers to our prayers, Joseph experienced opposition. But rather than give in to despair, he ‘exert[ed] all [his] powers to call upon God,’” President Ashton related. (See Joseph Smith — History 1:16.)

In response to his prayer, Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ appeared to Joseph and told him to join none of the churches because they were all wrong. Through Joseph Smith, Christ’s Church was reestablished upon the earth, with priesthood keys and authority.

“Until his death in 1844, the Prophet Joseph continued to ask questions and receive answers through revelations that bless us today,” said President Ashton.

BYU–Pathway Worldwide President Brian K. Ashton speaks from the Sacred Grove Historic Site in Palmyra, New York, during a devotional broadcast to students on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

7 learnings from the Sacred Grove

President Ashton shared seven things he has learned as he has pondered Joseph Smith’s experience.

First, there are questions only God can answer, including personal questions like “Who should I marry?” or “What career should I pursue?”

Second, God answers prayers. “Most prayers will not be answered by an appearance of God the Father and His Son, Jesus Christ. But God has promised that we can know the truth of all things through the Holy Ghost,” said President Ashton.

Third, prayers are not always answered immediately. “Sometimes our faith must be tried before we will receive answers,” said President Ashton.

Fourth, “just as Heavenly Father knew Joseph Smith’s name, He knows yours,” President Ashton assured. “He is your Father in Heaven, and you are His child.”

BYU–Pathway Worldwide President Brian K. Ashton speaks from the Sacred Grove Historic Site in Palmyra, New York, during a devotional broadcast to students on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Fifth, like Joseph Smith, individuals can be forgiven of their sins.

Sixth, there are prophets who speak with God. Today, President Dallin H. Oaks “receives revelation from God, just as the Prophet Joseph Smith did, for the whole world,” President Ashton testified.

Seventh, “The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is the true Church, authorized and led by Jesus Christ.”

To those who have not done so, President Ashton invited to “please ask God if The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is Christ’s restored Church. I promise that if you will ask with a sincere heart and with a willingness to act on the answer you receive, God will answer that prayer.” (See Moroni 10:4.)