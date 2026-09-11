Screenshot from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' YouTube channel

Missionaries of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints study together in an outdoor setting during the filming of a new video at the Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, in November 2025.

The following new missionary training center presidents and companions have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in January 2027.

Steven C. Bednar and Cindy Bednar, who will serve as president and companion of the Provo Missionary Training Center beginning in January 2027. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Steven C. Bednar, 63, and Cindy Bednar, four children, Homestead Ward, Midway Utah West Stake: Provo Missionary Training Center, succeeding President Stephen W. Owen and Sister Jane S. Owen. Brother and Sister Bednar are a former Pennsylvania Pittsburgh Mission president and companion. Brother Bednar is a Sunday School teacher and former stake president, bishop, high councilor, elders quorum president, ward Young Men presidency counselor, institute teacher, Primary teacher, temple ordinance worker and Young Men adviser, and served in the Netherlands Amsterdam Mission. He was born in Provo, Utah, to Richard Lee Bednar and Saundra Rochelle Bednar.

Sister Bednar is a Sunday School teacher and former ward Relief Society president, ward Primary secretary, Young Women adviser and temple ordinance worker. She was born in Bountiful, Utah, to Robert Albert Christensen and Kay Christensen.

Christopher L. Donald and Cindy Donald, who will serve as president and companion of the New Zealand Missionary Training Center beginning in January 2027. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Christopher L. Donald, 68, and Cindy Donald, three children, Springvale Ward, Melbourne Australia Bayside Stake: New Zealand Missionary Training Center, succeeding President David E. Young and Sister Rae Lou Young. Brother and Sister Donald are a former Indonesia Jakarta Mission president and companion. Brother Donald is a temple sealer and former stake president, district presidency counselor, bishop, branch president, branch presidency counselor, high councilor, stake Young Men president, stake Young Men presidency counselor, elders quorum president, temple president, temple leader assistant, temple ordinance worker and ward mission leader, and served in the New Zealand Wellington Mission. He was born in Mordialloc, Australia, to Robert Stanley Donald and Betty Phyllis Webber.

Sister Donald is a stake Relief Society president and former stake Young Women president, district Primary president, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, temple matron, temple leader assistant, temple ordinance worker, visiting teaching coordinator, ward music director, Primary teacher, Nursery leader and ward temple and family history consultant. She was born in Auckland, New Zealand, to Oscar Westerlund and Phoebe Donation Westerlund.

E. Xavier Espinoza and Silvia M. Espinoza, who will serve as president and companion of the Peru Missionary Training Center beginning in January 2027. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

E. Xavier Espinoza, 60, and Silvia M. Espinoza, two children, Alangasí Ward, Los Chillos Ecuador San Rafael Stake: Peru Missionary Training Center, succeeding President Jorge Antonio Chacón and Sister Moraima J. Chacón. President and Sister Espinoza are a former Perú Chiclayo Mission president and companion. Brother Espinoza is a service missionary adviser, and is a former Area Seventy, mission presidency counselor, stake president, bishop, stake Sunday School president, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president and service mission leader. He was born in Riobamba, Ecuador, to Max Espinoza Andrade and Lidia Teresa Adrian Valles.

Sister Espinoza is a service missionary adviser and former service mission leader, stake Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president, ward Primary president and Sunday School teacher, and served in the Ecuador Guayaquil Mission. She was born in Santo Domingo, Ecuador, to Juan Francisco Velasquez Coba and Orfa de Jesús Casco Andrade.

Richard K. Hansen and Cindy L. Hansen, who will serve as president and companion of the Thailand Missionary Training Center beginning in January 2027. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Richard K. Hansen, 72, and Cindy L. Hansen, three children, Damascus Ward, Mount Hood Oregon Stake: Thailand Missionary Training Center, succeeding President Jeffrey C. Harper and Sister Kim E. Harper. Brother and Sister Hansen are a former Japan Sapporo Mission president and companion. Brother Hansen is a temple sealer and Sunday School teacher and former Area Seventy, area executive secretary, stake president, stake presidency counselor, bishop, high councilor and ward Young Men president, and served in the Japan Kobe Mission. He was born in Eugene, Oregon, to M. Keith Hansen and Carol Siddoway Hansen.

Sister Hansen is a temple shift coordinator and ward Nursery leader and former stake Relief Society president, stake seminary supervisor, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president, ward Primary president, Gospel Doctrine teacher and seminary teacher. She was born in Portland, Oregon, to Rulon Judd Quanstrom and Thelma Bernice Quanstrom.

Paulo V. Kretly and Adriana Kretly, who will serve as president and companion of the South Africa Missionary Training Center beginning in January 2027. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Paulo V. Kretly, 65, and Adriana Kretly, four children, Portal do Morumbi Ward, São Paulo Brazil Ferreira Stake: South Africa Missionary Training Center, succeeding President Gordon J. Hall and Sister Janis Hall. Brother and Sister Kretly are a former Mozambique Maputo Mission president and companion. Brother Kretly is a former MTC presidency counselor, stake president, bishop and high priests group leader assistant, and served in the Brazil Recife North Mission. He was born in Bauru, Brazil, to João Kretly Junior and Otilia Moreno Kretly.

Sister Kretly is a former MTC Relief Society presidency counselor, stake Young Women president, stake Relief Society presidency counselor, stake Primary presidency counselor, ward Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, Relief Society teacher and seminary teacher. She was born in Campinas, Brazil, to Francisco Pereira Silva Filho and Nilza Maria Quatel.

Fotios Mavromatis and Virginia Mavromatis, who will serve as president and companion of the Brazil Missionary Training Center beginning in January 2027. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Fotios Mavromatis, 60, and Virginia Mavromatis, three children, Tampa 2nd Branch (Portuguese), Tampa Florida Stake: Brazil Missionary Training Center, succeeding President Milton Camargo and Sister Patricia Camargo. Brother and Sister Mavromatis are a former Boston Massachusetts Mission president and companion. Brother Mavromatis is an elders quorum presidency member and former stake presidency counselor, high councilor, bishop, high priests group leader and elders quorum president, and served in the Brazil Rio de Janeiro Mission. He was born in Recife, Brazil, to Nicolas Jean Mavromatis and Georgia Mavromatis.

Sister Mavromatis is a Relief Society teacher and former stake Young Women presidency member, ward Relief Society president, ward Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor and seminary teacher. She was born in Capivari, Brazil, to Jose Feitosa de Andrade and Terezinha Rocha de Andrade.

Glen D. Mella and Elizabeth S. Mella, who will serve as president and companion of the England Missionary Training Center beginning of January 2027. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Glen D. Mella, 68, and Elizabeth S. Mella, eight children, Vineyard 5th Ward, Vineyard Utah Stake: England Missionary Training Center, succeeding President Elmer L. Heap Jr. and Sister Amy Hobson Heap. Brother and Sister Mella are a former California San Jose Mission president and companion. Brother Mella is an area communication director and temple sealer and former Area Seventy, stake presidency counselor, bishop, high councilor, stake Young Men president, elders quorum president and ward Young Men presidency counselor, and served in the California San Diego Mission. He was born in Chelsea, Massachusetts, to Gordon Weed Mella and Dorothy May Lusson.

Sister Mella is an area communication director and stake Relief Society board member, and former stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary president, ward Young Women presidency counselor, Young Women adviser, Cub Scout leader, Primary activity days leader and seminary teacher, and served in the Japan Okayama Mission. She was born in San Antonio, Texas, to Talmage Webb Shill and Nancy Lynne Dyer Shill.

Jan E. Newman and Lucia Newman, who will serve as president and companion of the Ghana Missionary Training Center beginning in January 2027. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Jan E. Newman, 66, and Lucia Newman, six children, Mountain View 3rd Ward, Payson Utah Mountain View Stake: Ghana Missionary Training Center, succeeding President J. Benoit Duquette and Sister Diane Duquette. Brother and Sister Newman are a former Nebraska Omaha Mission president and companion. Brother Newman is a former Sunday School general presidency counselor, Provo MTC presidency counselor and stake president, and served in the Belgium Brussels Mission. He was born in Jerome, Idaho, to George Raymond Newman and Dora Lillian Newman.

Sister Newman is a former Provo MTC Relief Society presidency counselor and temple ordinance worker and served in various ward Relief Society, Young Women and Primary callings. She was born in Ogden, Utah, to Larry Gene Price and Joan Price.

Abenir V. Pajaro and Valerie Sibala Antenorcruz Pajaro, who will serve as president and companion of the Philippines Missionary Training Center beginning in January 2027. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Abenir V. Pajaro, 62, and Valerie Sibala Antenorcruz Pajaro, three children, Springville Ward, Las Piñas Philippines Stake: Philippines Missionary Training Center, succeeding President Manuel M. Agustin and Sister Bernadette Mari B. Agustin. Brother and Sister Pajaro are former Philippines Cebu Mission president and companion. Brother Pajaro is a temple worker and welfare and self-reliance specialist and former Area Seventy, MTC presidency counselor, stake president, stake Young Men president, stake Sunday School presidency counselor, bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, elders quorum presidency counselor, ward Young Men presidency member and institute teacher. He was born in Vigan, Ilocos Sur, Philippines, to Jose Acas Pajaro and Editha Afuan Valera.

Sister Pajaro is a stake Relief Society president and temple worker and former stake Young Women president, stake Young Women presidency counselor, stake employment specialist, district Primary president, district choir director, ward Relief Society president, ward Primary president, ward Primary presidency counselor, Relief Society teacher, Sunday School teacher, institute teacher, seminary teacher, ward choir director, humanitarian missionary and welfare and self-reliance service missionary. She was born in Cebu City, Cebu, Philippines, to Guillermo Jayme Antenorcruz Jr. and Alma Dael Sibala Antenorcruz.

Russell A. Robinson and Kelly Robinson, who will serve as president and companion of the Mexico Missionary Training Center beginning in January 2027. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Russell A. Robinson, 66, and Kelly Robinson, eight children, Dublán Ward (English), Colonia Dublán México Stake: Mexico Missionary Training Center, succeeding President Abel Ruiz Valadez and Sister Rocio Angel de Ruiz. Brother and Sister Robinson are a former México Tampico Mission president and companion. Brother Robinson is a former Area Seventy, stake presidency counselor, bishop, bishopric member, high councilor, stake Young Men president, temple ordinance worker, ward seventy quorum president and ward Young Men president, and served in the México México City North Mission. He was born in El Paso, Texas, to John Brentnell Jr. Robinson and Rinda Anderson.

Sister Robinson is a music chairman and former stake Relief Society presidency counselor, stake Primary presidency counselor, ward Young Women president, ward Primary president, Primary music leader, self-reliance facilitator, temple ordinance worker and ward music director. She was born in Lakewood, California, to Joe Dean Cash and Carol Aevon Cash.

Lane O. Steinagel and Jennefer S. Steinagel, who will serve as president and companion of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Missionary Training Center beginning in January 2027. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Lane O. Steinagel, 65, and Jennefer S. Steinagel, five children, Mountain View 3rd Ward, Payson Utah Mountain View Stake: Democratic Republic of the Congo Missionary Training Center, succeeding President Myles Proudfoot and Sister Julie Proudfoot. Brother and Sister Steinagel are a former mission president and companion of the Ukraine Kyiv/Moldova and the Ukraine L’viv missions. Brother Steinagel is a stake temple preparation instructor, temple ordinance worker and temple sealer, and former bishop, bishopric member, high councilor, stake Sunday School president, elders quorum president, elders quorum presidency counselor, ward Young Men president, ward Young Men presidency counselor, Gospel Doctrine teacher and Scoutmaster, and served in the French Polynesia Mission. He was born in Sacramento, California, to Verne Orin Steinagel and Kennen Whittle.

Sister Steinagel is a choir director and former stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president, ward Primary presidency counselor, Relief Society teacher, Primary teacher, ward camp director and ward cub master, and served in the Argentina Buenos Aires South Mission. She was born in Sacramento, California, to Thomas Edmund Slade and Verdis Annette Slade.