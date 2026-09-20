This week on social: An invitation to become peacemakers, an Apostle flips crêpes with Primary children and more

Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Valérie Caussé, demonstrate how to make crêpes during the Friend to Friend broadcast, in a social media post on Sept. 13, 2026.

This week on social media, the Prophet spoke about the U.S. Constitution and peacemaking, an Apostle flipped crêpes in a Friend to Friend video, and Young Women and Young Men general leaders answered questions about who should be teaching youth classes.

On Sept. 16, President Dallin H. Oaks spoke in the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., about the U.S. Constitution and working to become peacemakers.

The next day — Constitution Day — President Oaks shared a video clip from his address on his social media accounts and wrote: “Knowing that we are all children of God gives us a divine vision of the worth of all others.

“I pray to our Heavenly Father for His blessings upon us that we will all seek to be peacemakers.”

When President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, served as first counselor to a district president years ago, the president said to him more than once, “Hal, when you meet someone, treat them as if they were in serious trouble, and you will be right more than half the time.”

In a Sept. 14 social media post in which he shared this story, President Eyring wrote: “The Lord has opportunities near you to feel and to share His love. You can pray with confidence for the Lord to lead you to love someone for Him.”

President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, recently spoke at a devotional in the Provo Missionary Training Center where his grandson Niklas was training as a missionary.

In a Sept. 15 social media post about his experience, President Uchtdorf wrote: “For each of us who serves Jesus Christ, we get to demonstrate, by our consistent choices, that we believe in what we are building and that it will be monumental, even majestic.

“Never be weary of well-doing. Instead, be joyful, be grateful, rejoice in the freedom to choose this wonderful work.”

Then on Sept. 18, President Uchtdorf shared a social media post in which he reflected on his memories of President Jeffrey R. Holland, the previous president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles who died on Dec. 27, 2025.

President Uchtdorf wrote: “Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and friends of our faith knew President Jeffrey R. Holland as a gifted teacher, an amazing leader, and an exceptional orator.

“To me, he was also a cherished friend and a wonderful example of what it means to be a disciple of Jesus Christ.”

He also shared a photo from when he and his wife, Sister Harriet Uchtdorf, visited President Holland’s grave site for the first time since the funeral. “It was a tender moment for us as we reflected again on the life of a truly remarkable man,” President Uchtdorf wrote.

In a video posted on his social media accounts, Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles discussed the aphorism “See no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil” depicted in carvings of three monkeys in Nikko, Japan.

“The lesson is simple and memorable,” Elder Bednar says in the video.

“But for disciples of Jesus Christ, avoiding evil is not the end of our responsibility. It is only the beginning.”

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles recently spoke at a BYU devotional on what it means to have one’s faith in Jesus Christ and devotion to the restored gospel settled in his or her heart.

The next day, Sept. 16, Elder Andersen shared some thoughts and photos from his devotional on his social media accounts.

Elder Andersen wrote that being settled in one’s heart “means that you have spiritually weighed the blessings and sacrifices of following Jesus Christ and exercising your precious will and agency, you have determined, you have chosen in your mind and spirit, that this will absolutely be the path your life will take.”

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles met with Church members and missionaries during a ministry assignment in the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

On Sept. 13, Elder Rasband posted a video in which he shared his experience of meeting with missionaries serving in Haiti who have not had the opportunity to meet with a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles for more than a decade. He wrote: “It was my sacred privilege to personally convey the love, gratitude and admiration of the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles for these amazing disciples of Jesus Christ.

“Their devotion to the Savior and His work is inspiring to witness.”

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is undergoing a project to replace its existing hymnbook and children’s songbook with a new collection called “Hymns — For Home and Church.”

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles wrote in a Sept. 14 post on social media about this project. This collection of songs “will reflect how we, as Latter-day Saints, understand and worship our Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ,” he wrote.

Similarly, the book of Psalms in the Old Testament revealed how God’s covenant people felt about Jehovah and their relationship with Him, Elder Renlund wrote. “At its core, the book of Psalms is more centered on Jesus Christ and more frequently quoted in the New Testament than any other Old Testament book.”

Related Story Read more about the new hymnbook in the Church News

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted a link to an article about artificial intelligence he wrote for the Diplomatic Courier, on his social media accounts on Sept. 17. “AI is an important topic, and it is something I feel strongly needs [a] moral compass.”

He invited those who read the article to share in the comments their thoughts about it.

The September Friend to Friend broadcast featured Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Valérie Caussé, making crêpes, which is a tradition in their family.

In a Sept. 13 post on his social media accounts, Elder Caussé wrote: “Families are not always perfect, but they are central in God’s plan. Heavenly Father wants our eternal happiness, and that happiness is best achieved as we live as eternal families and support one another.”

Related Story Children learn about families in September Friend to Friend with Elder Caussé, Primary general presidency

In addition to promoting the Face to Face broadcast, the Primary Worldwide social media accounts featured a report on Primary General President Rosemary K. Chibota’s ministering visit to the Philippines.

President Chibota and Naga City mayor Maria Leonor “Leni” G. Robredo met to discuss support of mothers and newborns at Naga City General Hospital.

The Sept. 15 post quoted President Chibota, who said, “Each newborn represents hope, promise and the future. When we care for mothers and infants, we are investing in generations to come.”

Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Christine Gilbert, recently visited Norway. They happened to arrive a day after King Harald V was buried.

In a Sept. 17 post on his social media accounts, Elder Gilbert shared a quote from the new monarch, King Haakon VIII, that intrigued the Apostle. In his ascension address, he said, “With God’s help and the support of the people, I look forward to taking on the great task ahead of me. I ask that we all unite together in the traditional prayer of hope: May God preserve and protect our country.”

Elder Gilbert wrote: “For a nation in which many feel that religion is a private matter, this public reference to Deity was significant. Reflective moments can help turn our hearts to God and help us remember what matters most.”

Related Story Elder Gilbert testifies of Christ in his first apostolic visit to West Africa

Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, wrote about her time in both geographic and YSA wards in a Sept. 13 social media post. She served in many capacities alongside members of all ages and developed friendships.

While serving as a Young Women president of 50-plus girls, Sister Yee learned to “embrace the chaos and love those young women as my own.”

“I learned to trust in the Lord as I helped ward members and learned to let them help me. I felt a part of and needed in my ward and neighborhood,” she wrote.

This Tuesday’s question answered on the Young Women Worldwide social media accounts by the Young Women general presidency — President Emily Belle Freeman, first counselor Sister Tamara W. Runia and second counselor Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus — was “Who should teach Sunday lessons?”

Leaders have been called and set apart to help mentor the youth, the post stated. “You are there because of what you have to share, and we want the discussions to include your voice, your example, your direction.”

Young Men general presidency — President Timothy L. Farnes, first counselor Brother David J. Wunderli and second counselor Brother Sean R. Dixon — also answered a question in a video posted to the Young Men Worldwide social media accounts on Sept. 12. This question was: “Should the youth be leading quorum classes?”

“Twenty-five minutes can make a big difference when youth come prepared, participate, and leave with an invitation to live the gospel,” the post stated. “Ponder. Pray. Prepare. Share.”