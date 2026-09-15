‘A heavenly experience’: Elder Rasband ministers to Haitian Latter-day Saints at Dominican Republic border

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles holds a copy of the Book of Mormon he received at the start of his own missionary service more than 55 years ago, while speaking to missionaries from the Haiti Port-au-Prince Mission during a meeting in the border city of Dajabón, Dominican Republic, on Sept. 11, 2026.

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles met with Haitian Latter-day Saint leaders, members and missionaries in the border city of Dajabón, Dominican Republic, Sept. 11-12, marking the first apostolic visit connected to Haiti since Elder David A. Bednar, also of the Quorum of the Twelve, dedicated the Port-au-Prince Haiti Temple in September 2019.

“We had a heavenly experience this week on the border of the Dominican Republic and Haiti,” Elder Rasband wrote in a social media post following the visit.

“It was my sacred privilege to personally convey the love, gratitude and admiration of the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles for these amazing disciples of Jesus Christ. Their devotion to the Savior and His work is inspiring to witness.”

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, center, and missionaries from Haiti Port-au-Prince Mission hold up copies of the Book of Mormon during a meeting in the border city of Dajabón, Dominican Republic, on Sept. 11, 2026. Elder Rasband invited the missionaries to study the Book of Mormon with a focus on learning more about Jesus Christ. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

During his visit, Elder Rasband taught and testified of Jesus Christ, giving messages to strengthen faith and develop leadership among members and missionaries, reported the Church’s Caribbean Newsroom.

Elder Rasband was joined by Elder Edward Dube of the Presidency of the Seventy and members of the Church’s Caribbean Area presidency — Elder Valeri V. Cordón, who serves as president, Elder Hugo Montoya and Elder Ahmad S. Corbitt — all General Authority Seventies.

Book of Mormon

Elder Rasband first met with 114 missionaries from the Haiti Port-au-Prince Mission. He showed them the copy of the Book of Mormon he received at the start of his own missionary service more than 55 years ago.

“We gave all of the missionaries their own new copy of the Book of Mormon, and I invited them to study it with a deep focus on learning more about Jesus Christ,” Elder Rasband said.

Missionaries from Haiti Port-au-Prince Mission listen and take notes during a meeting with Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, standing, in the border city of Dajabón, Dominican Republic, on Sept. 11, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Members of the Caribbean Area presidency also addressed the missionaries, and afterward the Church leaders stayed to shake each missionary’s hand.

Lifelong disciples of Christ

In a priesthood leadership conference that followed, Elder Rasband, Elder Dube and the area presidency taught leaders about how to develop lifelong disciples of Jesus Christ.

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, left, puts his arm around a Latter-day Saint leader during a priesthood meeting in the border city of Dajabón, Dominican Republic, during a visit to the city on Sept. 11, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

During the conference, Elder Rasband offered instruction centered on a message of faith and hope. Elder Dube focused on the responsibility leaders have toward new converts. Elder Montoya addressed strengthening the rising generation. Elder Corbitt spoke about the role of parents and Church leaders in preparing members to make and keep covenants.

Record spiritual impressions

Later that day, priesthood and women leaders from Haitian congregations gathered for a second leadership conference, with 167 additional participants joining virtually. Attendees included stake presidencies, bishops, branch presidents and organization presidents.

Latter-day Saints use headphones to listen to Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and other Church leaders in their own language during a priesthood meeting in the border city of Dajabón, Dominican Republic, on Sept. 11, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The instruction also focused on developing lifelong disciples of Jesus Christ, strengthening the rising generation and teaching principles such as the law of the fast. In a question-and-answer session moderated by Elder Corbitt, participants posed questions directly to Elder Rasband.

Elder Rasband invited the leaders to write down the spiritual impressions they received and keep them for times when they need to remember what the Lord had made them feel.

The Dajabón meetings were Elder Rasband’s third visit to the Caribbean Area in two years, following visits to the Dominican Republic in April of this year and Barbados in November 2024 — but the first connected to Haiti.

Missionaries from Haiti Port-au-Prince Mission listen during a meeting with Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in the border city of Dajabón, Dominican Republic, on Sept. 11, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, left, speaks to members with the help of a translator during a priesthood meeting in the border city of Dajabón, Dominican Republic, on Sept. 11, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A missionary smiles as he listens to instruction from Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and other Church leaders during a meeting in the border city of Dajabón, Dominican Republic, on Sept. 11, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints