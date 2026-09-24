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Leaders & Ministry

Elder Cook to speak at global young adult devotional in November

All young adults ages 18 to 35 are invited to watch the broadcast

Available in:Portuguese
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Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the 2026 Relief Society broadcast on March 8, 2026.
Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the 2026 Relief Society broadcast on March 8, 2026. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Kaitlyn Bancroft
By Kaitlyn Bancroft
Kaitlyn Bancroft is a reporter for Church News.

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will speak during a Worldwide Devotional for Young Adults broadcast, available Nov. 1 in the Americas and Nov. 8 in other areas, ChurchofJesusChrist.org announced. Elder Cook will be accompanied by his wife, Sister Mary Cook.

All young adults ages 18 to 35, including those who are married and those who are high school seniors or equivalent, are encouraged to view the broadcasts with friends at locally scheduled events and then discuss how to live what they learned.

In North and South America, young adults can watch the live broadcast on Sunday, Nov. 1, at 6 p.m. Mountain Standard Time.

In other areas of the world, young adults can watch the rebroadcast on Sunday, Nov. 8, in the afternoon and evening.

Where to watch

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Apostles, center, greets priesthood leaders in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, in February 2023.
Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Apostles, center, greets priesthood leaders in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, in February 2023. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The devotional will be available for live and on-demand viewing on YouTube and ASL YouTube, and for two weeks at Broadcasts.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

View the broadcast on demand in the Gospel Library in the days following the event.

See the broadcast schedule for additional details, including the streaming schedule, available languages and closed-captioning information.

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