Today is Elder Quentin L. Cook’s birthday. See 9 of his quotes from the past year

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Mary Cook, center, shake hands with missionaries at a missionary conference for the Argentina Buenos Aires North and East missions in the La Boca meetinghouse in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Monday, Aug. 19, 2025.

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles was born on Sept. 8, 1940, in Logan, Utah. He has served as an Apostle since Oct. 6, 2007, when he was called to fill the vacancy in the Quorum created when President Henry B. Eyring was called to the First Presidency following the death of President James E. Faust, a counselor to President Gordon B. Hinckley.

In a news conference following his call as an Apostle, Elder Cook said: “As you know in the Church, we neither seek calls or have any expectation ever that a call will come to us, and I certainly had no idea I’d be receiving this call. Neither do we turn down a call particularly when it comes from a faithful loving Prophet who is so dear to us. And so I accept that call and pledge to do everything that I possibly can to be worthy and accomplish what the Lord would have me accomplish.”

Elder Cook served as a young full-time missionary in the British Mission and married Mary Gaddie in the Logan Utah Temple on Nov. 30, 1962. They have three children.

He previously served in the Philippines Area presidency, as president of the Pacific and North America Northwest areas and as executive director of the Missionary Department.

In honor of his 86th birthday, here are nine of his quotes from the past year.

1. A mighty oak tree

Elder Quentin L. Cook, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, left, shakes hands with missionaries at a missionary conference for the Argentina Buenos Aires South and West Missions at the Buenos Aires Argentina Ramos Mejía Stake Center in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

About 4.5 million members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints live in South America. In Argentina, there are more than 500,000 Church members, some 80 stakes, 500-plus wards, 14 missions and five operating temples.

“We see this work going forward in a wonderful way, and we are grateful for that.”

— Missionary devotional in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sept. 11, 2025

2. Welcoming new converts

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Latter-day Saints have a sacred duty to accept and welcome new and returning members. As the Lord hastens His work, Latter-day Saints should love, nurture and serve those who accept His gospel.

“My counsel to the members of the Church is to wrap our arms around these precious elect people who have accepted the gospel of Jesus Christ.”

— October 2025 general conference, “The Lord Is Hastening His Work”

3. Love of God and fellowman

Elder Quentin L. Cook of The Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints speaks during a Christmas Day devotional at the Provo MTC in Provo, Utah, on Thursday, Dec. 25, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News

“It is important to remember that if we love God, we will keep His commandments. And if we love our fellowmen, we will serve them and as missionaries strive to gather scattered Israel.”

— Christmas address at the Provo Missionary Training Center, Dec. 25, 2025

4. Choose truth

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints delivers a BYU devotional at the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, March 3, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

“The future of the Church and our very civilization depend on members and individuals who have deep faith, moral courage and the ability to navigate an increasingly complex world. Let me emphasize again that in the artificial intelligence age, you need to choose truth when deception is easy.”

— Devotional at Brigham Young University, March 3, 2026

5. To the women of the Church

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Relief Society Worldwide Devotional that was made available Sunday, March 8, 2026. | Screenshot from Church broadcast

“You have my love and admiration for who you are and your commitment to the Lord and His Church in this difficult world. Dear sisters, please do not underestimate the power and impact of your capable, loving and sensitive influence on those with whom you associate. You bless many as you strive to live Christlike lives.”

— Relief Society Worldwide Devotional, March 8, 2026

6. Restoration of sealing keys

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 5, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“I promise to you on this Easter day that as you adhere to His ordinances, covenants and commandments, you will grow closer in your relationship with our Savior as well as your appreciation and gratitude for the sealing keys that have been restored in this dispensation.”

— April 2026 general conference, “Keys, Covenants and Easter”

7. Personal peace

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles interacts with members and friends of the Church during a devotional broadcast across the U.K. and Ireland, originating from the Hyde Park Chapel in London, England, on Sunday, May 24, 2026. | Simon Jones

“In a world where there is no peace, I invoke a blessing upon you, that you will have personal peace because of Jesus Christ, the Savior of the world.”

— United Kingdom and Ireland devotional broadcast, May 28, 2026

8. Religious freedom

President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency, left, and Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles discuss religious freedom and America's founding in a video that congregations of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the United States watched together during Sunday services on Sunday, May 31, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Principles upon which this nation was founded transcend party politics. ... Rejoice together in God’s blessings of freedom and talk about why freedom is important and how we can support it to fulfill God’s purpose in this great latter-day work.”

— Fifth-Sunday discussion on religious freedom, June 8, 2026

9. The Book of Mormon

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles holds up an 1830 first-edition copy of the Book of Mormon while speaking at the 2026 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on June 19, 2026. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“The Book of Mormon is truly a second witness of Jesus Christ and the keystone of our religion in that it contains the fullness of the gospel of Jesus Christ. ... The Book of Mormon is fundamental for missionary work.”

— Seminar for New Mission Leaders, June 19, 2026