Elder Soares attends interfaith gathering in Argentina with Pope Leo XIV

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, left, arrives in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Monday, Nov. 9, 2026, to hear an address from Pope Leo XIV at the Palacio San Martín.

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles joined a variety of religious leaders in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Monday, Nov. 9, to hear an address from Pope Leo XIV focused on friendship, human dignity and peace, ChurchofJesusChrist.org reported.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is committed to building bridges of understanding and friendship among people of different faiths, Elder Soares said.

“I loved the expressions of the pope when he spoke about human dignity, the importance of the protection of life, the protection for the world we live in and his desire to unite efforts to avoid wars,” Elder Soares said. “I was very impressed to see his sincere desire to invite all people to promote peace in the world.”

Pope Leo, on a 10-day ministry to Uruguay, Argentina and Peru, said Monday’s gathering rested “on the pillars of dialogue and friendship.” He encouraged religious leaders to strengthen relationships by “building new bridges” and finding new paths of cooperation.

“Religions safeguard human dignity,” the Catholic leader said. “In prayer, which expresses our faith, the ideals of goodness and justice, health and peace are not empty words to be filled with selfish interests, but testimonies to our common will, which is directed toward joy. Whenever we pray, therefore, we must care for those who live alongside us, making the words we utter authentic through renewed fraternity.”

Religious leaders from a variety of faith traditions, left, gather on Monday, Nov. 9, 2026, at the Palacio San Martín in Buenos Aires, Argentina, to hear an address from Pope Leo XIV, right. Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, in the second row, was among those present. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Soares is also on a 10-day ministry, with stops in Argentina and Paraguay. His broadcasts will reach Latter-day Saints in Chile and Uruguay.

In Buenos Aires, he reflected on Argentina’s unique place in the Church’s history in South America.

“The gospel of Christ in South America started here, in Buenos Aires,” he said. “A little seed was planted many years ago, more than 100 years ago now, and that seed grew in the whole continent.” This includes Brazil, where the Apostle is from.

He also noted that the first missionaries to preach the gospel in southern Brazil came from Argentina, helping establish the Church across the continent.

“What a great blessing,” Elder Soares said.

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks to Church Communication staff after listening to an address from Pope Leo XIV at the Palacio San Martín in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Monday, Nov. 9, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints