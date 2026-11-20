Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speak to young adults Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, during a devotional broadcast to Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay.

While traveling recently in South America, Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke to young adults in one meeting and to married couples in another. But the heart of his messages was the same: “Center your life on Jesus Christ.”

“I testify that peace and true joy are found through Jesus Christ and by centering our lives on Him,” Elder Soares told young adults in the South America South Area of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. “Our trust in the Savior will strengthen us to move forward despite our circumstances.”

And to married couples in South America he said: “Marriage is strengthened when husband and wife intentionally nurture it as a sacred relationship. For my wife and me, centering our marriage on Jesus Christ has helped us face problems and challenges.”

Elder Soares’ recently concluded 10-day ministry had stops in Argentina and Paraguay. His devotional remarks were broadcast to those countries as well as to Chile and Uruguay.

Devotional for married couples

Elder Soares spoke to married couples in South America on Nov. 12. He was accompanied by his wife, Sister Rosana Soares, and Elder Alan R. Walker, a General Authority Seventy and president of the South America South Area, and his wife, Sister Inés Sulé, the Church’s Paraguay newsroom reported. The meeting included a question-and-answer session about the challenges couples face in faith and family life.

Elder Soares pointed to Adam and Eve’s example, noting they worked together to fulfill God’s plan. Marriage requires the participation and commitment of both spouses, the Apostle said.

“The gospel of Jesus Christ proclaims the principle of full collaboration between woman and man, between husband and wife, both in earthly life and in eternity,” Elder Soares said.

He also emphasized the importance of expressing love and gratitude, dedicating time to talking and listening, praying for each other and sharing activities.

“Small and simple things make all the difference, but we must do them daily and cultivate generosity and attentiveness, avoid selfishness and celebrate marriage as a gift that deserves care, like a jewel worthy of all attention and admiration,” Elder Soares said.

Sister Soares said it’s important to act in faith even without all the answers.

“Do we have questions? Yes, we have questions that have not yet been answered, but they will as we turn our hearts to the Savior,” she said. “But doubts? No. We have no doubts about the restored gospel or about the Church. Living by faith is a choice, and we choose to believe.”

Devotional for young adults

Elder Soares spoke to young adults on Nov. 13. He was accompanied by Sister Soares and by Elder Mathias Held, a General Authority Seventy and member of the South America South Area presidency, and his wife, Sister Irene Held; and Elder Oscar Bedegral, an Area Seventy, and his wife, Sister Marleny Bedegral, the Church’s Buenos Aires Newsroom reported.

The meeting included answers to questions submitted by young adults from across the area, with topics including mission preparation, self-reliance and personal revelation.

In speaking about goal setting, Elder Soares shared his own mission preparation experience, which began at age 11 when his bishop invited him to save money, study the scriptures and develop a testimony. This preparation enabled him to serve a mission and later to begin his university studies, start a career and have a family.

“Develop a plan and a list of actions that will lead you toward your goals,” Elder Soares said. “As you do, invite Jesus Christ to be part of your life plan and let Him be its center.”

Sister Soares also spoke to the young adults, sharing her testimony of the gospel’s blessings and reflecting on the importance of maintaining faith through life’s difficulties.

“Being a disciple of Jesus Christ is the greatest joy of my life,” she said. “I feel honored to sit at His feet and learn from Him; that’s how I feel when I read the scriptures.”

Elder Soares concluded by inviting the young adults to recognize, although they can’t control all their circumstances, they can choose how to move forward with faith.

“The Savior is always ready with open arms to receive us, love us and help us,” Elder Soares said. “Even if we stumble or falter, we can come to His arms, feel His perfect love and know that the space they encompass was consecrated through His loving, atoning sacrifice to make room for us.”