One day before the United States’ holiday of Thanksgiving, Church President Dallin H. Oaks invited individuals to follow the counsel given by King Mosiah in the Book of Mormon to “give thanks in all things” (Mosiah 26:39).

In a social media post published Wednesday, Nov. 25, President Oaks taught that expressing gratitude helps individuals better understand life.

“When we give thanks in all things, we see hardships and adversities in the context of the purpose of life,” he wrote.

He said the adversity experienced in mortality is part of the purpose of coming to earth.

“We are meant to learn and grow through that opposition, through meeting our challenges, and through teaching others to do the same.”

President Oaks promised that as individuals pray for God’s guidance, show faith in Him and obey His commandments, they will receive blessings from Him.

He invited all to “thank God for your adversities and to pray for guidance in meeting them. Through that attitude and through your faith and obedience, you will realize the promises God has given you.”

President Oaks’ Thanksgiving invitation

“My dear friends, when we give thanks in all things, we see hardships and adversities in the context of the purpose of life.

“You and I are sent here to be tested. There must be opposition in all things. We are meant to learn and grow through that opposition, through meeting our challenges, and through teaching others to do the same.

“I invite you to thank God for your adversities and to pray for guidance in meeting them. Through that attitude and through your faith and obedience, you will realize the promises God has given you. It is all part of the plan.

“When we understand this principle, that God offers us opportunities for blessings and blesses us through our own adversities and the adversities of others, we can understand why He has commanded us again and again to ‘thank the Lord thy God in all things’ (Doctrine and Covenants 59:7).”

With love,

President Oaks