Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, left, and his wife, Sister Christine Gilbert, greet missionaries during a Thanksgiving Day devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026.

PROVO, Utah — In the 37 years since his service as a young missionary, not a day has gone by when Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles hasn’t felt gratitude for his mission.

“It has been amazing to me to think about how much my mission has blessed me all these years later,” he said. “I am so grateful for what I learned on my mission — how it changed me, who I became.”

His mission, he said, is where he first learned that Jesus Christ can help individuals no matter what they are going through.

“He can help you find peace, hope, healing and happiness,” Elder Gilbert said. “Jesus can help you have greater strength for life’s challenges.”

Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during a Thanksgiving Day devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026. | Lukas Katilius, Deseret News

Elder Gilbert shared his feelings about gratitude, missionary work and the Savior during a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Thursday, Nov. 26 — Thanksgiving Day in the United States.

Following the devotional, missionaries participated in a variety of service projects, including assembling food boxes, tying quilts and making sleeping mats for the homeless.

Elder Gilbert was accompanied at the MTC by his wife, Sister Christine Gilbert, who also spoke.

Sister Christine Gilbert, wife of Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, speaks during a Thanksgiving Day devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026. | Lukas Katilius, Deseret News

Sister Gilbert spoke about the missionary purpose, focusing particularly on the expectations found in a formal mission call before the actual mission assignment. These include honoring covenants, maintaining high standards of conduct and inviting others to come unto Christ.

As missionaries focus on their purpose, Sister Gilbert said, they’ll receive many blessings, including an increased testimony of Jesus Christ.

There are also many sacrifices associated with missionary work, she continued. “But I will promise you that the blessings far outweigh the sacrifices if you keep your focus on the purpose, which is bringing others to Jesus Christ. And that purpose can extend long beyond just your missionary years.”

Feeling and expressing gratitude

Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during a Thanksgiving Day devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026. | Lukas Katilius, Deseret News

Elder Gilbert, who served in the Japan Kobe Mission as a young man, shared in his remarks two Japanese characters associated with gratitude.

The first, pronounced “kan,” refers to feeling or emotion. The first component of gratitude, then, is recognizing and feeling it, Elder Gilbert said.

The second character, pronounced “sha,” means to express or acknowledge gratitude. Elder Gilbert invited the missionaries to communicate their gratitude, whether through prayer, in journal entries or to their companions.

“As you do that, you will be a happier, more successful missionary,” he said.

And as missionaries invite others to come unto Christ, Elder Gilbert continued, they’ll see individuals make covenants that will bless them for eternity. He shared the story of a man he taught on his mission, who subsequently joined the Church and raised his daughter in the gospel. That daughter went on to marry in the temple and raise her own children in the Church.

A missionary states his favorite chapter of the "Preach My Gospel" manual during a Thanksgiving Day devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026. | Lukas Katilius, Deseret News

Two and a half years ago, while visiting Japan, Elder Gilbert reunited with this man, his daughter and his grandchildren — three generations blessed because of one person’s choice.

“You have no idea how the work you are doing will change people’s lives forever,” Elder Gilbert said, adding, “What you are doing will change generations. It will change families in the Church for the eternities.”

He shared several photos of himself as a young missionary, reflecting on how much he had yet to learn at that time. But his perspective changed and his confidence grew when he realized that aligning with the missionary purpose was what God wanted him to do.

“When you are aligned with your missionary purpose, you can become powerful as a missionary,” Elder Gilbert said, adding, “You will learn that if you are aligned with the missionary purpose, you will become so much more capable than you could be on your own.”

Missionaries sing during a Thanksgiving Day devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026. | Lukas Katilius, Deseret News

Elder Gilbert closed by reiterating his gratitude for how his missionary service shaped his life. It was as a missionary he first learned to seek and rely on the Holy Ghost; to use the Book of Mormon’s power; to seek to become like the Savior; and, most importantly, how to teach and build faith in Jesus Christ.

“You will thank the Lord that you were called and had the chance to be here, to wear that name tag, to be a part of His work,” Elder Gilbert said.

He continued: “Right now, today, how you’re being blessed — feel it, an expression of gratitude toward Heavenly Father for the blessing of being a missionary.”

Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during a Thanksgiving Day devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026. | Lukas Katilius, Deseret News

Missionaries listen to a Thanksgiving Day devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026. | Lukas Katilius, Deseret News

Missionaries sing during a Thanksgiving Day devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026. | Lukas Katilius, Deseret News

Missionaries sing during a Thanksgiving Day devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026. | Lukas Katilius, Deseret News

Missionaries take notes during a Thanksgiving Day devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026. | Lukas Katilius, Deseret News