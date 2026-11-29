Church President Dallin H. Oaks, right, and his wife, Sister Kristen Oaks, share a message of peace through the Savior in a video published Sunday, Nov. 29, 2026.

“Trust Him.”

That was the root of the message shared by President Dallin H. Oaks in a video published to his social media accounts on Sunday, Nov. 29.

The President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints appeared in the brief video with his wife, Sister Kristen Oaks.

The couple acknowledged that many individuals are facing challenges and uncertainty in their lives and that heaven can feel distant during those times.

“During this Christmas season, Sister Oaks and I are deeply aware of the serious trials and uncertainties that concern many of you,” President Oaks said.

Sister Oaks said they have heard about these concerns.

“Many worry, especially about being alone or their families and about what is happening in the world,” she said.

“Hold fast to His words and trust Him.” — President Dallin H. Oaks

President Oaks invited individuals feeling such anxieties to turn to the Savior to find the peace and comfort they need.

“Please remember, the Lord is aware of you and loves you,” he said. “You can trust in His mercies as you seek to do His will. With His help, you can find true peace despite the trials of mortality.”

The Prophet quoted the Savior’s teaching from the New Testament in John 14 when He promised to leave peace with His followers.

“Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you: not as the world giveth, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid,” the Savior said in John 14:27.

President Oaks then invited individuals to both remember the words of the Savior and to trust in what He said.

“Hold fast to His words, and trust Him,” he said. “Trust Him. He will strengthen you.”

Following that invitation, President and Sister Oaks wished viewers a merry Christmas.