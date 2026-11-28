Cast members depict Mary and Joseph in a Temple Square production of "Savior of the World: His Birth and Resurrection." In 2026, the musical will be presented only as a two-day concert and live broadcast of Act 1, which focuses on the anticipation and birth of Jesus Christ.

The 2026 “Savior of the World” performance in the Tabernacle on Temple Square will be streamed live on Saturday, Nov. 28, at 7:30 p.m. MST in English and American Sign Language on the Church’s YouTube channel and Broadcasts.ChurchofJesusChrist.org. It will also be available for on-demand viewing on those channels, as well as in Gospel Library.

Due to the Conference Center closing to prepare for next year’s Salt Lake Temple Celebration and open house, this year’s production of “Savior of the World” is a 70-minute concert-style presentation in the Tabernacle on Temple Square, Friday, Nov. 27, and Saturday, Nov. 28. There will be evening performances both days and a matinee performance on Saturday.

Tickets have all been distributed. A standby line will be available for all performances.

The performances will include the first act, which ends with the birth of the Savior. It will include a live orchestra, choir and actors with minimal staging. The full production is expected to return to the Conference Center in 2027.

In past years, the full two-hour musical production of “Savior of the World: His Birth and Resurrection” has been presented in the Conference Center Little Theater from late November through December. The presentation in Salt Lake City included multiple casts.

It was first performed during the Christmas 2000 season — the year the Conference Center opened.

The full “Savior of the World” will also be presented in Hawaii and New Zealand this year.

Brigham Young University–Hawaii will present the musical on Saturday, Nov. 28, Sunday, Nov. 29, and Wednesday, Dec. 2, at the Polynesian Cultural Center Pacific Theater in Laie, Hawaii.

“Saviour of the World” will be presented in New Zealand from Dec. 16-19 in the Due Drop Events Centre, Auckland, New Zealand, according to information from the Church’s Pacific Area.