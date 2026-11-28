Visitors enjoy the first night of Christmas lights displayed at Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 27, 2026.

Temple Square in downtown Salt Lake City is fully open for Christmas lights and displays for the holiday season — the first time since the renovation began at the end of 2019. The U.N. lights, international Nativities and displays about the Savior, Jesus Christ, opened on Friday, Nov. 27 — the day after Thanksgiving in the United States.

The Salt Lake Temple in downtown Salt Lake City closed for the multiyear renovation on Dec. 29, 2019. Since then, lights and Nativity displays have been displayed outside construction areas. The scaffolding around the temple was removed earlier this year, and construction barriers taken down before October 2026 general conference.

The lights will be on daily through Jan. 1, 2027, 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Visitors enjoy the first night of Christmas lights displayed at Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 27, 2026. | Lukas Katilius, Deseret News

In addition to the lights and outdoor displays, the Salt Lake Tabernacle features a Christmas presentation shown inside its dome. Various school, church and community musical groups will perform around Temple Square starting Nov. 30 — in the Church History Museum lobby, Joseph Smith Memorial Building, Salt Lake Tabernacle and City Creek Center. A performance schedule is on TempleSquare.org.

Click here to find out more about events on and around Temple Square this Christmas season, including at the Church History Library, visitors’ centers and the two Giving Machine kiosk locations.

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Lights erected in the shape of trees are scattered across the lawn of Temple Square during the first night of Christmas lights in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 27, 2026. | Lukas Katilius, Deseret News

Visitors enjoy the first night of Christmas lights displayed at Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 27, 2026. | Lukas Katilius, Deseret News

Short testimonies are written on hundreds of cards hanging in an illuminated tunnel during the first night of Christmas lights displayed at Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 27, 2026. | Lukas Katilius, Deseret News

The Angel Moroni statue shines above the Salt Lake Temple during the first night of Christmas lights displayed at Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 27, 2026. | Lukas Katilius, Deseret News

A tree is lit up by an array of lights during the first night of Christmas lights displayed at Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 27, 2026. | Lukas Katilius, Deseret News

A nativity scene is illuminated in a reflection pool during the first night of Christmas lights displayed at Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 27, 2026. | Lukas Katilius, Deseret News

Visitors enjoy the first night of Christmas lights displayed at Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 27, 2026. | Lukas Katilius, Deseret News

Lights are hung from an archway during the first night of Christmas lights displayed at Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 27, 2026. | Lukas Katilius, Deseret News

Religious names and terms are written on lanterns during the first night of Christmas lights displayed at Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 27, 2026. | Lukas Katilius, Deseret News

Visitors enjoy the first night of Christmas lights displayed at Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 27, 2026. | Lukas Katilius, Deseret News

Children play in the water of the reflection pool during the first night of Christmas lights displayed at Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 27, 2026. | Lukas Katilius, Deseret News

A statue of Jesus Christ carrying the cross is displayed during the first night of Christmas lights displayed at Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 27, 2026. | Lukas Katilius, Deseret News

Visitors enjoy the first night of Christmas lights displayed at Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 27, 2026. | Lukas Katilius, Deseret News

A nativity scene is illuminated in a reflection pool during the first night of Christmas lights displayed at Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 27, 2026. | Lukas Katilius, Deseret News

Light-up signs show scripture verses during the first night of Christmas lights displayed at Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 27, 2026. | Lukas Katilius, Deseret News

Joanna Cachiguango takes a video of her visit during the first night of Christmas lights displayed at Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 27, 2026. | Lukas Katilius, Deseret News

A boy skips an imaginary stone across a reflection pool during the first night of Christmas lights displayed at Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 27, 2026. | Lukas Katilius, Deseret News