This week on social: A joyful future founded on the Savior

General leaders of the Church shared feelings about the Savior, temple covenants, and children and youth, among other inspiration on social media this week.

On June 28, Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles took to Facebook to share a positive outlook on the future. He said: “People are entering a new phase full of joy, service and fellowship. There is power and enthusiasm behind this new direction. It is the light that comes from the Savior. His love and our faith can see us through even the darkest and loneliest times.”

On Instagram, Relief Society General President Jean B. Bingham taught about the significance of temple covenants on June 26. Referring to her first temple trip, she said, “Since that first experience, I have been continually assured that keeping the covenants we make with God allows us to draw upon the Savior’s power, which strengthens us in our inevitable trials, provides protection from the adversary’s influence and prepares us for eternal glory.”

Young Men General President Steven J. Lund explained on Instagram how a lesson from his first grade principal has stuck with him, far beyond the cafeteria walls. On June 27, he said, “He has many titles, but don’t forget that Jesus Christ, the Perfect One, is also your very best friend. The One you can turn to, tell anything to, or even just sit with until you’re ready.”

Sister Amy A. Wright, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, posted on Facebook on June 26. She is fond of a painting that hangs at Church headquarters in the Primary offices. Of the illustration, she said: “Please do not underestimate the power and capacity of our children and youth to help gather Israel! They have been invited by a Prophet of God to do so, and the Lord will magnify their efforts. I invite you to seek heaven’s help for inspired ways in which you can engage them.”

On June 29 on Facebook, Brother Bradley R. Wilcox, second counselor in the Young Men general presidency, offered a message of hope and told the story of the couple Dale and Amy Covington. While Dale Covington struggled with a drug and alcohol addiction, he and his wife recognize Christ’s assistance through it all and that, as Brother Wilcox said, “With Jesus Christ, there is always hope.”

Sister Michelle D. Craig, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, focused her June 29 Instagram post on God’s love and remembrance of His children. She posted a video with her friend whose husband was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis at the beginning of their marriage and has learned to appreciate God’s tender mercies and timing. Sister Craig said, “The journey has been a difficult one for Traci and Paolo — one that was not anticipated, not wanted, and not planned for — but the journey has been beautiful.”

On Facebook, Sister Reyna I. Aburto, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, told a bit of her conversion story and when she first learned the promise from 2 Nephi 1:20, which says, “Inasmuch as ye shall keep my commandments ye shall prosper in the land.” She expounded on this promise and what this has meant to her, saying it is one of her favorites. On June 30, she said, “We just need to have a sincere desire to know and to obey. What needs to be exact is our desire to obey. If we strive to be obedient, through the Holy Ghost we will receive assurances from the Lord that He is pleased with our efforts.”