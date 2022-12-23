The Tabernacle Choir sings during their Christmas concert in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017.

Each December, the last performance during the weekend of the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square’s Christmas concerts is the Sunday morning “Music & the Spoken Word.” The 30-minute weekly “Music & the Spoken Word” Christmas specials includes music from the choir, Orchestra at Temple Square and Bells at Temple Square and features the guest artists.

There is a playlist of 18 of these past “mini-concerts” on the Tabernacle Choir’s YouTube channel. Here are five from the list, plus a few others.

The Tabernacle Choir’s Christmas music is available on YouTube or Spotify.

‘A Merry Little Christmas’ with Sutton Foster, Hugh Bonneville and the Tabernacle Choir (2017)

‘The Messiah Story’ with Martin Jarvis, Metropolitan Opera Soloists and the Tabernacle Choir (2015)

‘Rejoice and Be Glad!’ with the The King’s Singers and the Tabernacle Choir (2007)

‘Sing We Now Of Christmas’ with Gladys Knight and the Tabernacle Choir (2000)

‘We Need a Little Christmas’ with Angela Lansbury and the Tabernacle Choir (2001)

‘Christmas Special’ with Kristin Chenoweth (2018)

‘Christmas Special’ with Megan Hilty and Neal McDonough (2021)

Editor’s note: This was originally published on Dec. 23, 2022, and has been updated.