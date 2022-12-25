Listen to stories from past Tabernacle Choir Christmas concerts

Parachutes fall from the ceiling of the Conference Center as Tom Brokaw tells the story of Gail Halvorsen, the “Candy Bomber,” during the Mormon Tabernacle Choir Christmas concert in Salt Lake City, Friday, Dec. 14, 2012.

One of the annual features during The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square’s Christmas concert is a guest narrator sharing a Christmas story.

From exploring the stories behind Christmas songs, the writing of George Frederic Handel’s “The Messiah” and Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” to the true story of the candy bomber in World War II and other seasonal favorites, including “The Match Girl” and “The Gift of the Magi,” these narratives are shared through music, the spoken word and sometimes some extra special effects.

The Tabernacle Choir’s Christmas music is available on YouTube or Spotify.

‘Longfellow’s Christmas’ with Edward K. Herrmann (2008)

Edward K. Herrmann retells the story of Henry Wadsworth Longfellow and why he was inspired to write the familiar carol, “I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day.”

‘Good King Wenceslas’ with Jane Seymour (2011)

Jane Seymour narrates the story of the traditional carol “Good King Wenceslas.”

‘It is Well with My Soul’ with Hugh Bonneville (2017)

Hugh Bonneville narrates the true story of Horatio Spafford, his family’s tragic loss and how he came to write the “It is Well with My Soul.”

‘The Messiah Story’ with Martin Jarvis and Metropolitan Opera soloists (2015)

Guest Artist Martin Jarvis narrates “The Messiah Story” — the story of the writing of “The Messiah” by George Frideric Handel.

‘A Dickens Christmas’ with John Rhys-Davies (2013)

John Rhys-Davies joins fellow actors in portraying Charles Dickens struggles when writing “A Christmas Carol.”

‘Christmas from Heaven: The Candy Bomber Story’ narrated by Tom Brokaw (2012)

Tom Brokaw tells the story of Gail Halvorsen, known as the Candy Bomber, and his efforts to share candy and gum with the children of war-torn Germany.

‘The Gift of the Magi’ with Kristin Chenoweth (2018)

Kristin Chenoweth retells the O. Henry classic story “The Gift of the Magi.”

‘The Little Match Girl’ with Rolando Villazón (2016)

Rolando Villazón narrates “The Little Match Girl” by Hans Christian Andersen.

‘Christmas Day in the Morning’ with Richard Thomas (2019)

Actor Richard Thomas narrated an adaptation of Pearl S. Buck’s story, “Christmas Day in the Morning” about a boy searching for the perfect gift for his father.

‘Sing Choirs of Angels’ with Michael York (2010)

Michael York, who is half Welsh, narrated the story of John Parry, a 19th century convert to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from Wales who organized a chorus among the Welsh emigrants. In Salt Lake City, that chorus formed the nucleus of what became the Tabernacle Choir.

‘American Christmas Memories’ with David McCullough (2009)

Historian David McCullough shares about the impact of a Christmas carol and a song and their during World War II in Christmas 1941.

‘Three Irish Traditions’ with Neal McDonough (2021)

Neal McDonough, whose parents are Irish, shares about Christmas symbols from Ireland and the story of Mary and Joseph during his narration.

Editor’s note: This was originally published on Dec. 25, 2022, and has been updated.