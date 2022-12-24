Menu
Living Faith

Hear Luke 2 as read by Tabernacle Choir Christmas concert guest artists

Hear Tabernacle Choir guests Jane Seymour, Hugh Bonneville, Claire Bloom, John Rhys-Davies, Santino Fontana and Tom Brokaw read the Christmas story from Luke 2

Joseph guides the donkey Mary is riding as they enter Bethlehem at the end of their journey.
Mary and Joseph ride into Bethlehem at the end of their journey. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Christine Rappleye
By Christine Rappleye

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square’s annual Christmas concert celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ with music and stories. One tradition of the concert is the reading of the Christmas story in Luke 2. Hear several of the guest artists reading the passage from the New Testament below.

The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra’s Christmas music is available on YouTube or Spotify.

Luke 2: The Christmas Story with Claire Bloom (2005)

Luke 2: The Christmas Story with John Rhys-Davies (2013)

Luke 2: The Christmas Story with Jane Seymour (2011)

Luke 2: The Christmas Story with Hugh Bonneville (2017)

Luke 2 and ‘Trouble at the Inn’ with Angela Lansbury (2001)

Luke 2: The Christmas Story with Tom Brokaw (2012)

Luke 2: The Christmas Story with Santino Fontana (2014)

Luke 2: The Christmas Story with Sir David Suchet (2022)

Luke 2: The Christmas Story, read by children (2018)

Editor’s note: This was originally published on Dec. 24, 2022, and has been updated.

