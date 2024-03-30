Menu
Music & the Spoken Word: Because He is risen

Because He is risen, all humankind will be resurrected and live again. Everything that seems so unfair about life can be put right, Lloyd Newell observes

By The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square
An actor portraying the resurrected Jesus Christ appears to Mary Magdalene at the tomb.
The resurrected Jesus appears to Mary at the tomb, in a depiction from Bible Videos. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Editor’s note: “The Spoken Word” is shared by Lloyd Newell each Sunday during the weekly Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square broadcast. This will be given Sunday, March 31, 2024.

After the death of Jesus Christ, one of His disciples, a man named Joseph of Arimathea, asked for permission to take the body of Jesus. With help from other disciples, Joseph tenderly, lovingly wrapped the Savior’s body in a clean linen cloth, laid the Lord in a tomb and rolled a great stone in front of the opening.

The scriptures say Joseph “was a good man” who “waited for the kingdom of God” (Luke 23:50-51). He believed that Jesus was the one who would bring God’s kingdom to earth. And yet, throughout His life, Jesus was mistreated and mocked, “a man of sorrows, and acquainted with grief” (Isaiah 53:3). And then as the darkness of night descended on Jerusalem, His body lay lifeless behind a heavy stone. It must have felt so final.

But of course, it wasn’t final. The promise of Easter is that Jesus Christ has overcome all obstacles, all heartache and sorrow. Life continues after death, darkness will give way to light, and all that is wrong can be made right.

On the first day of the week, “very early in the morning, … at the rising of the sun” (Mark 16:2), Mary Magdalene and two other women came to the tomb. There they found, to their astonishment, that the stone had been removed, the tomb was empty, and two angels reassured them with the good news that has echoed through the ages: “Why seek ye the living among the dead? He is not here, but is risen” (Luke 24:5-6).

Jesus Christ has many titles, and each one teaches us something important about Him. He is known as the Redeemer, the Prince of Peace, the King of kings, the Light of the World. But today, we honor the title He taught to His friend Martha: “I am the resurrection, and the life” (John 11:25).

He is risen. And because He is risen, all humankind will be resurrected and live again, including you and me. Death is not the end; no tragedy is final. The great, heavy stones that block our way can all be removed. Everything that seems so unfair about life can be put right. The wounded will be healed, the heartbroken will be comforted, and all that is lost will be restored. All because He is risen.

Tuning in …

The “Music & the Spoken Word” broadcast is available on KSL-TV, KSL News Radio 1160AM/102.7FM, KSL.com, BYUtv, BYUradio, Dish and DirecTV, SiriusXM (Ch. 143), tabernaclechoir.org, youtube.com/TheTabernacleChoir and Amazon Alexa (must enable skill). The program is aired live on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. Mountain Time on these outlets. Look up broadcast information by state and city at musicandthespokenword.com/viewers-listeners/airing-schedules.

