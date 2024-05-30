Latter-day Saint artist Patch Crowe sings in the music video "If You Believe," released by the Church's youth channel Strive To Be on May 24, 2024. The music video was filmed in Costa Rica.

Since its release by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 2021, the youth pop song “If You Believe” has inspired hope and faith for listeners worldwide and amassed over 30 million streams on YouTube, according to an Instagram post from Strive To Be.

Now, after many requests, the song has an official music video.

“When we first made this song, I had absolutely no idea it would be as popular as it has been,” said Patch Crowe, the artist of “If You Believe,” in a Strive To Be Instagram Live on May 18 announcing the new video. “It’s been life-changing for me to be able to see all the people that enjoy it and love it, and [it’s] kind of helped me want to continue creating music and make things that people resonate with.”

The “If You Believe” music video featuring Crowe premiered May 24 on Strive To Be YouTube. Strive To Be is the Church’s official youth channel.

‘If You Believe’ music video

Filmed in Costa Rica, the three-minute music video for “If You Believe” features scenic views of beaches, mountains, waterfalls, forests and sunsets. Two dancers join Crowe in performing choreographed moves to the song’s lyrics.

On his personal Instagram account, Crowe posted a few behind-the-scenes videos and pictures from filming in Costa Rica. He wrote: “We had an absolutely incredible experience, a powerhouse crew and such an uplifting time making the video. … Thanks for loving the song so we could create something so fun!”

The music video’s description on YouTube invites viewers to answer this question in the comments: “How has your belief in God helped you climb your mountains?”

Several responses mention how the song’s lyrics have brought feelings of peace, comfort and strength during hard times.

‘If You Believe’ song

The song “If You Believe” was written by Nik Day and arranged by Mitch Davis and Randy Slaugh. It was first released as part of the 2021 youth music album “A Great Work.”

When announcing the music video on Strive To Be Instagram and YouTube on May 18, Crowe shared some of his experiences recording the song and filming the music video.

Crowe said singing “If You Believe” was the first time he performed an upbeat pop song for youth, different from the ballad-type of songs he had previously sung. He has worked in music with Especially For Youth, For the Strength of Youth conferences and Strive To Be for the last 10 years.

“The production came out absolutely stunning,” he said of the vocal arrangement in the studio. “And then it just exploded after that. I think a year or year and a half after we made it, it got picked up by a bunch of Tik Tok dances and various different social media trends, and the song just skyrocketed. …

“Something that people have been wanting for a long time is an actual ‘If You Believe’ music video. So we heard your comments, we heard what you were interested in, and we flew out to Costa Rica in February of this year, and we filmed an ‘If You Believe’ music video.”

Closing scene of the "If You Believe" music video released by the Church's youth channel Strive To Be on May 24, 2024. The music video was filmed in Costa Rica. | Screenshot from Strive To Be YouTube

Crowe added his testimony of the Savior Jesus Christ and that amid the divisiveness of the world, love is always the answer.

“I know for a fact that He cares about you,” Crowe told those watching the livestream. “I know that He wants you to be happy, and I know that He’s in your corner. I know at times it can feel like there is nobody there, that nobody is watching out for us, that nobody is holding our hand. But I promise you that He is there for your success.”