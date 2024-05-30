Latter-day Saints clear debris, serve neighbors after Arkansas tornadoes

Latter-day Saints help clean trees and other debris after tornadoes tore through Arkansas during the weekend of May 25, 2024.

At least 12 tornadoes killed eight people, destroyed homes and left thousands without power during the weekend of May 25 in Arkansas, according to local news reports. One of those tornadoes was the widest ever recorded in the state, at 1.8 miles wide. with winds up to 154 mph.

In the aftermath, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Rogers, Fort Smith, Springdale and Bentonville Arkansas Stakes came together to clean up the damage and help those in need.

“We appreciate the efforts by so many to reach out and serve your neighbor. … This is a wonderful time to unite our community and neighborhoods in serving one another,” Bentonville Arkansas Stake President Paul Van Slooten said in a news release from the Church’s North America Southeast Area.

He added that while there is still much work ahead of them, “we feel the strength of the Lord as we go about doing His work amidst the devastation.”

Trails End Drive cleanup

In the Trails End Drive community, directly behind the Bentonville Arkansas Temple, hundreds of volunteers worked for an entire day clearing roads and driveways. Trails End Drive was one of the hardest-hit areas, according to the news release.

Jan Saumweber, the Church’s regional communication director in northwest Arkansas, recalled how the community came together the previous summer to support the temple opening.

“Thousands of people of all faiths came to support us. This is the kind of community we have here,” she said. “It is not duty that compels us to serve. We genuinely love our neighbors.”

Rochelle Keogh, whose mother lives on Trails End Drive, shared how overwhelming the cleanup process felt until the volunteers showed up.

“I think we all felt uplifted as we saw the community pull together to help each other,” she said.

The service continued into Memorial Day, when more than 600 Latter-day Saints — many who didn’t have power themselves — turned out to support the cleanup effort. Additionally, the Bentonville Arkansas Stake received Church funding to buy 24 chainsaws to equip workers with.

Bentonville Mayor Stephanie Orman thanked volunteers and said: “Everyone just getting out and helping their neighbor is making such a difference. Keep your light shining.”