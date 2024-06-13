Members of the Bells at Temple Square perform during “Bells in Motion” spring concert on Friday, June 9, 2023, in the Salt Lake Tabernacle in downtown Salt Lake City.

The Bells at Temple Square’s annual summer concert, titled “Joyfully Ring,” Friday, June 14, at 7:30 p.m., will be streamed live on The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square’s YouTube channel and via the choir’s website at thetabernaclechoir.org.

Director LeAnna Willmore said she will be retiring after this concert. Willmore has been the director since 2011 and previously was the associate director.

Tickets to see the concert in person were available in May and have all been distributed.

About the Bells at Temple Square

The Bells at Temple Square was created in March 2005 as part of The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square organization. The bell ringers are volunteer musicians, like the members of the Tabernacle Choir, Orchestra at Temple Square and Chorale at Temple Square.

The handbell choir’s performances include two yearly concerts, taking part often in the weekly “Music & the Spoken Word” broadcasts of the Tabernacle Choir and having a major role in the choir’s annual Christmas concerts. The bell ensemble rehearses weekly.

The 32-member handbell choir, led by Willmore and associate conductor Geoff Anderson, play on two sets of English handbells and handchimes — one with seven octaves and one with 6½ octaves.

Watch the bell ringers’ 2022 holiday concert, “Visions of the Season”; the 2023 spring concert, “Bells in Motion”; and see the Bells at Temple Square playlist on YouTube. (The 2023 holiday concert in the Salt Lake Tabernacle was canceled.)

2022 holiday concert: ‘Visions of the Season’

2023 spring concert: ‘Bells in Motion’