25 ways to participate in the Church’s global initiative for women and children

Youth serve in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson has said that those who help serve women and children in their own communities are a part of the Church's global initiative.

As the Relief Society of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints leads out in a global initiative for women and children, Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson wants all members to know that those who serve their families, neighbors and community are part of the purpose of the Relief Society — bringing the love and relief of Jesus Christ to everyone around the world.

Global progress starts with prioritizing the well-being of women and children, President Johnson said. The Church has prioritized those needs through maternal and newborn care, child nutrition efforts, immunizations and education worldwide.

“When you bless a woman, you bless a family, a community, a nation. When you bless a child, you invest in the future,” President Johnson said on the Church News podcast.

Related Story Episode 194: The Relief Society general presidency on the blessings of the global initiative for women and children

Those who follow the Savior’s commandment to care for those in need are a part of this global effort when they seek to offer the Savior’s relief to those closest to them.

As listed on caring.ChurchofJesusChrist.org, the following are 25 ideas to help people begin thinking and praying about the kinds of things they can do in their own home, neighborhood or community to meet the needs of women and children.

Support the literacy and education of women and children by identifying and combatting barriers in the community. Help children read aloud. Nothing improves children’s cognitive skills more than reading with adults who care about them. Find out what challenges in the community might be keeping new mothers from accessing prenatal care. Seek to address those challenges. Dance, jump, climb and play on the floor with children. Movement aids in developing children’s brains and strengthening their growing bodies. Plant a garden and share the produce with neighbors. Include children in taking care of the garden. Learn about preserving food so it can be eaten when out of season. Set aside non-perishable food, when possible, to build an emergency reserve . Learn what can be done to help families who are dependent upon food distribution in the community and assist in addressing that challenge. Work with local government to ensure the community’s access to clean water, air, and food sources are free from contaminants and impurities . Plan Relief Society activities that provide support and education related to the global initiative efforts, and counsel in Relief Society about ways to participate. Mentor a woman on the path to self-reliance. When possible, exclusively breastfeed a baby for the first six months. Begin introducing babies to nutritious foods at six months and keep breastfeeding to supplement babies with all the nutrients they need for at least a year. Ensure a private and supportive environment at church and work for mothers who breastfeed or pump. Encourage regular physical check-ups to get needed care including preventative care, pre and postnatal care for pregnant women, and routine vaccines for children. Eat healthy foods with children. Let them help choose and prepare the meal or snack. Talk about the benefits of nutritious foods while preparing together. Find other refreshments besides sugary treats for church activities, sports practice and after-school snacks. Interact with babies and toddlers early and often. Making eye contact, talking and playing with babies builds strong connections in their brains. Help a child with homework after school. Give books as gifts and share the reason it was specifically chosen it for that person. Having books in the home provides the opportunity to learn and develop. Support local lending libraries and other free resources with books. Speak to local schools about their goals for nutritious meals and snacks. Consider what parents and the community can do to help. Talk with children early and often. Tell them stories and let them share their stories. Reinforce a child’s self-worth by helping them identify their gifts and talents. Help children use their gifts and talents to bless others. Give children responsibility in the home to help them value work, learn the importance of teamwork and self-reliance, and build their self-worth. Fast and donate a monetary offering. Refraining from meals so someone else can eat is one simple way to help. Join or post a project on JustServe that helps women and children in the community.