‘The Lord gives me the strength:’ Hear from a singer with autism about performing in upcoming youth concert

João Daniel sings during the second night of taping of "Festival: A Concert for Youth" at the Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre in Salt Lake City on Thursday, June 6, 2024.

Loud sounds, bright lights and a lot of people are sensory challenges for João Daniel, who has autism. All of these things are part of singing on stage in front of large groups.

Daniel has found that he can handle stimuli well in the moment, but he can get overwhelmed after dealing with them.

So, the singer from Conselheiro Lafaiete, Minas Gerais, Brazil, has found things to help him — because he feels strongly that sharing his singing through performing for others is worth it.

During concerts, Daniel wears in-ear monitors to reduce external sounds and allow him to focus more on his voice. Backstage, prior to going on stage, he wears earmuffs. He also familiarizes himself with the stage and the lights in preparation for what is to come.

“I always say a prayer before I go on stage. I also ask those involved in the production of the event to pray for me. And I feel the influence of everyone’s prayers for me when I’m performing,” Daniel said.

Daniel — who is becoming increasingly popular in Brazil — is one of several singers in the upcoming worldwide broadcast called “Festival: A Youth Concert.” Youth will recognize many of the singers from the Church’s youth music albums and Strive to Be on YouTube.

The audience sings along during the taping of the "Festival: A Concert for Youth" at the Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, June 5, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

The broadcast, available beginning Aug. 5, is meant for the rising generation of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to be able to strengthen discipleship in Jesus Christ through music. A playlist of the songs will be available in early July.

Taping took place June 5-6 at Red Butte Amphitheater in Salt Lake City, where Daniel said he loved meeting the other singers, hearing their voices, seeing their personalities and interacting with them. He also felt connected to the event leadership, band members and audience as “music seems to connect us to each other in a very special way.”

Seeing the in-person audience singing the songs out loud was exciting for Daniel: “It seemed like we were all connected in worshipping Heavenly Father and in pondering about the gospel.” Wards and stakes are invited to watch the broadcast together in a youth-planned, locally led event. It is meant to be a celebration.

For Daniel, faith-filled concerts like this one with songs about Jesus Christ are an opportunity for him to serve, share his talents and express his testimony.

“Afterward, I tend to be exhausted and in sensory overload, but I feel that performing is worth it and that the Lord gives me the strength to deal with sensory issues,” he said.

A worldwide Church and worldwide concert

Besides Daniel from Brazil, the other singers are from several countries, including the United States, Canada, France, South Africa, Philippines and Mexico.

Songs will be sung in English, Portuguese, French and Spanish. In an earlier Church News article about the event, Young Men General President Steven J. Lund pointed out that the songs are those that the youth can listen to over and over again. And Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman has high hopes for the concert to reach the youth of the entire world.

The songs tie in to the 2024 youth theme — “I am a disciple of Jesus Christ” — as found in 3 Nephi 5:13.

Naxi Martinez sings during the second night of taping of "Festival: A Concert for Youth" at the Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre in Salt Lake City on Thursday, June 6, 2024. | Zachary Konecki, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Naxi Martinez, 21, from Zapopan, Jalisco, Mexico, sings two songs in Spanish during the concert and three in English.

She is excited to be a part of it, as she said her dream or her goal has always been to make music “precisely for this, for God.”

Music has always made an impact on her life, helping her feel closer to God and to Jesus Christ and to know that she has Their love.

When asked what she hopes that the youth and young single adults will take away from the concert, she said: “That we are children of God and that His love for us is immense.”

Martinez bore her testimony that she knows The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is true and that God not only loves her but also knows her individually.

“He knows all the things I’ve been through and that I’m still going to go through more things, but I know He is with me,” Martinez said.

Daniel said it was wonderful to be able to sing in Portuguese for the festival.

“The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is a worldwide organization, comprising many cultures and languages,” he said. “Being able to represent my culture and language there, as well as seeing other cultures participating, was touching.”

Herehau Vero sings during the second night of taping of "Festival: A Concert for Youth" at the Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre in Salt Lake City on Thursday, June 6, 2024. Vero is from France. | Zachary Konecki, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints