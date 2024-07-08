Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson shares details of the global initiative for women and children with community leaders in San Diego, California, on Saturday, June 29, 2024.

As around 40 representatives from different faiths, nonprofit organizations and local government gathered recently in San Diego, California, they spoke about how they can work together to serve their community — and especially help women and children.

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson shared with the group more details of the global initiative for women and children from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The Relief Society is leading out on this initiative, which involves nutrition, maternal and newborn care, immunizations and education.

While the Church works on a global scale, anyone can also participate on their local level, President Johnson told the group gathered at the La Jolla Institute of Religion on June 29. She gave the leaders a handout with 25 ways to participate.

“These things are very simple, like mentoring a woman on the path to self-reliance, or perhaps reading with a child aloud, or identifying what the barriers are to appropriate child nutrition in your community, and then identifying the resources that can be used to tackle those challenges,” President Johnson said.

Community leaders gather with Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson at the La Jolla Institute of Religion in San Diego, California, on Saturday, June 29, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Related Story Episode 194: The Relief Society general presidency on the blessings of the global initiative for women and children

Last September, general officers from the Church met with a smaller group of women leaders in San Diego to discuss outreach and shared goals and values. Those women have now formed a group called Women in Service Everywhere, known as WISE, and they meet quarterly, explained a news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Lisa Murphy, a Bahá'í representative from San Diego and an original member of WISE, said the women formed the group to be able to put their resources together.

“It’s really important for women to collaborate because we have a unique perspective that’s important for the community to see,” Murphy said. “It’s also important for us to have diversity with the women that we bring together, not only from their different faith backgrounds, their different ethnic backgrounds, but also the expertise that they have being able to bring professionals to different spaces.”

In June, the Church donated a combined $55.8 million to help improve nutrition for women and children in 12 high-need countries. By collaborating with eight international nonprofit organizations, the effort is expected to reach 12 million children under age 5 and 2.7 million expectant and new mothers.

Local wards and stakes in several areas of the Church are also involved in a member-focused effort to improve children’s nutrition through screenings and education.

And when anyone around the world seeks to help a woman or child in their own sphere, they are a part of something bigger, President Johnson said, telling the San Diego leaders during their meeting: “I hope that you will inspire the women around you to feel like they really are part of a global cause, lifting where they stand by helping wherever they can.”

Approximately 40 women gather with Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson at the La Jolla Institute of Religion in San Diego, California, for a roundtable discussion on Saturday, June 29, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Mia Roseberry, co-founder of Wounded Warriors Homes and an original member of WISE, was inspired by the meeting.

“I love that the global message also helps the local message and that we can all serve together, and we can all help each other no matter where we are at,” Roseberry said.

Lauren Foulger, founder of The Humble Village, also loved President Johnson’s message. “I do global health in Guatemala, and it’s right in line with what we’re doing there. ... There’s such power and change that can happen when we as sisters gather and work together to create change.”