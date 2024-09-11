Success possible through purpose, consecration and excellence, says BYU–Hawaii president

BYU–Hawaii President John S.K. Kauwe III speaks at the college’s first devotional of the fall semester in Laie, Hawaii, on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024.

At the start of BYU–Hawaii’s fall semester, university President John S.K. Kauwe III applauded the “many beautiful examples of consecration all around us.”

These include faculty and staff who use their talents to serve on campus, young parents who carefully manage finances and schedules to start a family, soon-to-be graduates who plan to return to and serve their communities and friends who love and support one another.

It also includes Church President Russell M. Nelson with his century of service, as “he is dedicated to fulfilling God’s purposes, consecrated to that effort.” President Kauwe added that the Prophet “is an exceptional example for us all.”

Joined by his wife, Sister Monica Kauwe, in a Sept. 10 devotional on the Laie, Hawaii, campus, the BYU–Hawaii president discussed three principles he’s seen in these faithful examples that are essential to individual success: purpose, consecration and excellence.

“I urge you to focus on living purposefully, consecrating your lives to God and striving for excellence,” he said. “As you do, I am certain you will be prepared for the exhilarating future that President Nelson promised and for eternal life with God and your family.”

BYU–Hawaii students walk to the college’s first devotional of the fall semester in Laie, Hawaii, on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. | Monique Saenz, BYU–Hawaii

Purpose

The Church Educational System’s mission is “to develop disciples of Jesus Christ who are leaders in their homes, the Church and their communities.”

President Kauwe explained what is needed to become 1) a dedicated disciple and 2) a leader.

First, aligning with one’s divine identity as a disciple of Christ requires making and honoring covenants, treating others with love and kindness, being humble, seeking direction from righteous sources and repenting daily.

Second, preparing to be a leader requires learning, improving, using time and talents to serve others and communicating effectively.

“True growth is a journey of consistent effort over years,” President Kauwe said. “Find your purpose now, and make today the day that your vision for the future begins to become your reality.”

BYU–Hawaii President John S.K. Kauwe III interacts with students after the college’s first devotional of the fall semester in Laie, Hawaii, on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. | Monique Saenz, BYU–Hawaii

Consecration

Consecration is not just a law for past and future Latter-day Saints, said President Kauwe. “It’s something we practice right now. Those who live consecrated lives know that when we sacrifice for the Lord, the return of blessings is remarkable, bringing joy and peace.”

Students give up the things of the world by making and keeping covenants with God, said President Kauwe. “That consecration of our time, our talents and our blessings is what brings true happiness.”

BYU–Hawaii students and faculty listen to President John S.K. Kauwe III and his wife, Sister Monica Kauwe, interact with students after the college’s first devotional of the fall semester in Laie, Hawaii, on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. | Monique Saenz, BYU–Hawaii

Consecration at BYU–Hawaii, then, is “spiritual growth intertwined with academic excellence,” he said. It means that temple worship, making and keeping covenants, ministering, going to church and following the Honor Code “are every bit as important as your classes and grades.”

Rather than detract from schooling, these spiritual elements strengthen students and enhance the education they receive. Quoting President Nelson, President Kauwe added that “if you put your covenants and commitments first, you will find that ‘entering into a covenant relationship with God binds us to Him in a way that makes everything about life easier.’”

BYU–Hawaii students and faculty listen to President John S.K. Kauwe III and his wife, Sister Monica Kauwe, interact with students after the college’s first devotional of the fall semester in Laie, Hawaii, on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. | Monique Saenz, BYU–Hawaii

Excellence

About a year ago, President Kauwe presented a proposal to CES leadership to ask for a modest increase in the overall budget because of challenges with new construction. It was made clear to him that he could be a better steward of the resources already committed to the university by creatively solving problems.

“Although it wasn’t easy to hear this feedback, I reflected and knew it was valid,” he said. “This was an important and a humbling experience for me.”

President Kauwe’s humility toward the tough feedback ultimately led to excellence, with a cost-effective and inspired solution.

BYU–Hawaii students and employees can similarly expect candid feedback this semester, he said. “Excellence is achieved when we refine ourselves with humble determination.”

Sister Monica Kauwe speaks at BYU–Hawaii’s first devotional of the fall semester in Laie, Hawaii, on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. | Monique Saenz, BYU–Hawaii

God’s ‘relentless pursuit’ of students

Sister Kauwe shared messages from Elder Patrick Kearon’s April 2024 general conference talk, “God’s Intent Is To Bring You Home,” to bear witness that Heavenly Father is in “relentless pursuit” of His children.

Not long ago, Sister Kauwe felt lonely while missing parents, siblings and friends, so she prayed for comfort. Friends then reached out to her through calls and texts. “Heavenly Father was reminding me that even though they are far away, they are always there for me,” she recalled. “I felt love from them and my Heavenly Father.”

In a similar way, “you are not alone.” She told listeners that being at BYU–Hawaii is proof of God’s relentless pursuit of them as He guides them on their spiritual journey. “Your presence here isn’t just a coincidence; it reflects your worth and the trust the Lord has in you.”

Sister Monica Kauwe interacts with listeners after BYU–Hawaii’s first devotional of the fall semester in Laie, Hawaii, on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. | Monique Saenz, BYU–Hawaii

Sister Kauwe ended with her prayer that students keep striving with faith and determination, recognizing they are valued and supported by others, especially the Lord.

“You are following a path that the Lord has lovingly prepared. Please believe in your own incredible worth as a disciple of Jesus Christ. He has great things in store for you.”

President John S.K. Kauwe III and his wife, Sister Monica Kauwe, stand with BYU–Hawaii students at the college’s first devotional of the fall semester in Laie, Hawaii, on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. | Monique Saenz, BYU–Hawaii