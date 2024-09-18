Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
In the News
In the Almanac
Living Faith

How Church donations are transforming mental health care for South American migrants

The Church’s donation to Project HOPE is helping migrant families get mental health care to deal with depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress

Dr. Marilyn Garcia, a psychologist on Project HOPE's medical team in Tulcán, Ecuador, leads a group therapy session for migrants in May 2024.
Dr. Marilyn Garcia, a psychologist on Project HOPE's medical team in Tulcán, Ecuador, leads a group therapy session for migrants in May 2024. James Buck, Project HOPE
Aimee Cobabe

By Aimee Cobabe

Aimee Cobabe is a reporter for Church News

Donations from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are helping migrants in South America get the medical care they need, including urgent mental health care.

Dr. Marilyn Garcia is working with families in Ecuador to help them deal with uncertainty.

“Sometimes there are families that may have gone two days without eating, including their children,” she said.

Garcia is a psychologist with Project HOPE (Health Opportunities for People Everywhere), an international global health and humanitarian aid organization.

The Church recently donated $3.4 million to Project HOPE to help improve the health of vulnerable populations in Colombia, Ecuador and Venezuela.

Dr. Marilyn Garcia in Tulcán, Ecuador, talks with members families at a temporary accommodation center in May 2024.
Dr. Marilyn Garcia in Tulcán, Ecuador talks with families in May 2024 at a temporary accommodation center. | James Buck

Garcia leads mental health sessions for migrants, focused on dealing with anxiety and depression.

“They struggle with uncertainty, so to be able to provide those resources to them and help them, it makes them feel more relaxed,” Garcia said. “It’s like they have more confidence in saying ‘I know what’s the next step that I have to do.’”

Garcia said this work is urgent. Many of the families she works with have fled their home countries due to violence and political instability, according to a news release on projecthope.org.

The UN Refugee agency estimates as many as 25 million people will be displaced from Central and South America this year.

Related Stories
Church donates $3.4 million to help improve the health of vulnerable populations in Colombia, Ecuador and Venezuela
The Church helps rebuild eye clinic in Beirut following deadly explosion
Hatching Hope project in Honduras lifts women through egg production
Newsletters
Subscribe for free and get daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox
The three things you need to know everyday
Highlights from the last week to keep you informed