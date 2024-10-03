Empowering women through self-reliance initiatives in Ivory Coast

A child's arm is measured by a healthcare worker during a screening event in Zéoulekaha, Ivory Coast. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is supporting Helen Keller Intl's work in more communities in the country in 2024.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is working with Helen Keller Intl to increase self-reliance in Ivory Coast.

Helen Keller Intl — a nonprofit organization that reduces barriers to health and nutrition around the world — has an initiative in the country in western Africa called “Enhanced Homestead Food Production.”

The Church has supported this initiative for the past several years, which helps women and families improve nutrition, health and hygiene practices — thereby increasing self-reliance. This year, the Church and Helen Keller were able to target more communities in the northern part of Ivory Coast.

By providing materials to create and maintain a community garden, as well as comprehensive training and education on agricultural practices and crop diversification, families have been enabled to grow their own nutritious foods.

Women set up a community garden in Dagba, Ivory Coast. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is supporting Helen Keller Intl's work in more communities in the country in 2024. | Helen Keller Intl

Examples of those foods include not only cabbage, lettuce, onions, carrots, zucchini and cucumbers, but also green beans, tomatoes, chilis, peppers, eggplant, okra, orange-fleshed sweet potato, corn and papaya.

Nutrition training also supports families and children are screened for malnutrition. Increased production of and access to nutritious food is helping improve dietary diversity, especially among pregnant and breastfeeding women, adolescents and young children.

A community loan association was also created to help empower women in the community. They are able to fund income-generating activities and increase financial literacy. This is improving women’s income opportunities and their decision-making power in the community.

“Rising temperatures and less predictable rainfall patterns are making it harder for families, particularly those from the north of Cote d’Ivoire, to have good harvest and maintain good nutrition,” said Hubert Zirimwabagabo, the Ivory Coast country director for Helen Keller Intl. “With generous support from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Helen Keller Intl is able to reach more women with the support they need so that they and their families can thrive.”

Women at the center of the work

Women are at the center of Helen Keller’s work. In many communities where the organization works, women have limited rights to own their own land and power to make household financial decisions.

But when women earn a living, they spend their income on food, housing, education and healthcare — all things that support the health and wellbeing of the family. When a family does not have enough income, women tend to be the last to eat and the last to seek medical care.

Families learn about self-reliance in Meyeriguevogo, Ivory Coast. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is supporting Helen Keller Intl's work in more communities in the country in 2024. | Helen Keller Intl

Therefore, giving women tools and knowledge to grow their own food and more skills to sell their produce allows them to grow more and earn extra income. They are empowered to help their families and themselves.

These goals are aligned with the Church’s global initiative for women and children, led by the Relief Society. This initiative seeks the greatest possible impact by putting money into efforts to particularly bless the lives of women and children under 5 years of age — through the areas of maternal and newborn care, child nutrition efforts, immunizations and education worldwide.