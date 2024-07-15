Communities in the Ivory Coast celebrate donations from Church

Elder Alfred Kyungu, General Authority Seventy, speaks at a donation ceremony for the temple road build in Cocody, the Ivory Coast, on June 18, 2024.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints gave multiple donations to the Ivory Coast in June, allowing community leaders to better serve those they live with.

Elder Alfred Kyungu, a General Authority Seventy and counselor in the Africa West Area presidency, represented the Church at ceremonies celebrating the donations and thanking the Church for its support. The Church, established in the Ivory Coast in 1997, has grown to 65,000 members, meeting in 265 congregations throughout the African country.

Cocody community receives 2 kilometer road

Road built and donated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to the municipality of Cocody, the Ivory Coast, on June 18, 2024, with the Abidjan Ivory Coast Temple in the background. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

On June 18, the Church donated a newly built road to the community of Cocody in the Ivory Coast. The road connects the Cocody Cote d’Ivoire Stake Center and the Abidjan Ivory Coast Temple, which is nearing completion. Elder Kyungu represented the Church at the donation ceremony, joined by Elder D. Martin Goury, also a General Authority Seventy and a native Ivorian.

“We give because we love the people of Cocody and Cote d’Ivoire,” said Elder Kyungu, according to a news release from the Church’s Africa Newsroom. “This donation is funded by the contributions of our members here in Cote d’Ivoire and throughout the world. They show their love and devotion to our Savior Jesus Christ by loving and supporting their neighbors.”

Church and community leaders cut ribbon to celebrate the new road donated to Cocody, the Ivory Coast, by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on June 18, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Saraka Kouakou, the temple facility manager, spoke during the donation ceremony, explaining details about the road and updates on the temple’s construction.

Bilé Ndedé, president of the Association of Residents of the Cocody Attoban-West Community, also spoke at the ceremony, sharing his gratitude for the road’s donation.

“We are grateful to your Church for its generosity and concern for our community,” Ndedé said. “This road will benefit Cocody for many years to come.”

Leaders from the Church of Jesus Christ and the Cocody community at the donation ceremony for the new temple road in Cocody, the Ivory Coast, on June 18, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Many other community leaders attended the ceremony, including Kowardio Charlote, director for the Protection of Religious Freedom, who represented the Ivory Coast Ministry of Interior and Security; and municipal council member Mathieu Kateha, who represented the mayor of Cocody.

“The Church of Jesus Christ has shown the citizens of Cote d’Ivoire their love,” Charlote said. “We rarely see this type of giving, and [we] thank you for your generosity and desire to improve our communities.”

Classroom renovations in Abobo, the Ivory Coast

Sister Lucie Kyungu receives a bouquet from a student at the EPP Agnissankoi School in Abobo, the Ivory Coast, at a donation ceremony on June 18, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

That same day, the EPP Agnissankoi school in Abobo, the Ivory Coast, held a ceremony thanking the Church for its donation, which funded the renovation of three classroom blocks and the construction of two sanitation facilities.

According to a news release from the Church’s Africa Newsroom, Elder Kyungu attended the ceremony with his wife, Sister Lucie Kyungu, and his daughter, Bernice.

Community leaders stand with Elder Alfred Kyungu, a General Authority Seventy and counselor in the Africa West Area presidency, and with Sister Lucie Kyungu by a commemorative plaque recognizing the Church’s donation to the EPP Agnissankoi School in Abobo, the Ivory Coast, on June 18, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

During Elder Kyungu’s remarks, he mentioned that the Church has helped fund other key projects in the Abidjan region. “We love your children and recognize that by helping them, we are helping to strengthen your communities,” Elder Kyungu said. “We pray that through this donation today ... the residents of this community will be strengthened and uplifted.”

Madame Gla Marie, the regional director for the Ministry of Education in the Ivory Coast, represented the school and received the donation from Elder Kyungu. A representative of the mayor of Abobo and the chief of the Agnissankoi village also attended the ceremony.

“You have put smiles on the faces of these children,” Madame Marie said. “Through your donation, you have provided the opportunity for these children to succeed in their education and to eventually become leaders in our community. God bless you and your blessed members who have donated so generously to these special children.”

Students at the EPP Agnissankoi School in Abobo, the Ivory Coast, read a letter of thanks to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for their donations of sanitation facilities and renovated classrooms on June 18, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

During the ceremony, school teachers and students also gave presentations thanking the Church for the donation. The teachers’ representative shared how difficult it had been to provide a quality education for students using old and dilapidated facilities.

“This intervention will not only bless the children, but will bring happiness to the teachers and staff as well,” the representative said.

Ribbon cutting at the EPP Agnissankoi School in Abobo, the Ivory Coast, during a ceremony celebrating the donation of renovated classroom blocks and sanitation facilities by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on June 18, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

At the end of the donation ceremony, Elder and Sister Kyungu were given traditional robes to help them remember the children of Abobo and to thank the Church for its support of their community. Elder Kyungu then participated in the ribbon-cutting ceremony opening the renovated facilities to the students. A commemorative plaque was revealed on the side of the building, signifying the donations made by the Church.

Yopougon Attie Nursery renovations in Abidjan, the Ivory Coast

Playground equipment donated to the Yopougon Attie Nursery in Abidjan, the Ivory Coast, on June 20, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church’s Africa Newsroom also reported on a donation ceremony held at the Yopougon Attie Nursery in Abidjan, the Ivory Coast, on June 20. The Church donated funds to build new buildings and renovate older buildings in the orphanage.

Many of the 90 to 100 children — ranging from infants to age 18 — that live in the Yopougon Attie Nursery have been abandoned, and most have physical or intellectual disabilities. Providing care for the children is often difficult, but the donation has improved both the facilities and the children’s living conditions.

Djeket Emma Rosine, director of the Yopougon Attie Nursery, shares the story of the orphanage with attendees at the donation ceremony in Abidjan, the Ivory Coast, on June 20, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“You have put smiles on the faces of these children, and you have touched the hearts of the staff who lovingly care for them,” said Djeket Emma Rosine, the orphanage director. “Your contributions have created a life for the children that they could not have imagined for themselves.”

The donation included the renovation of three dormitory blocks, playrooms and nurseries, along with kitchen and laundry facilities. The sanitation facilities were also renovated. New playground equipment, mattresses, washing machines and water tanks were donated.

The Church also built a 900-square-foot cold storage area and a new infant sterilization room. In addition to support given to the orphanage, the Church donated 10 computers with accessories to the Ivory Coast Ministry of Women, Families and Children.

Mattresses donated to the Yopougon Attie Nursery and computers donated to the Ivory Coast Ministry of Women, Children and Families in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire, on June 20, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“We are grateful to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and thankful for the many collaborations we have had with them,” Director Ehublah Marthe Sekou said, representing the ministry. “We saw a significant need at the orphanage and knew that the Church stood ready to assist us in that need.”

Elder Kyungu presented the donation for the Church, accompanied by Sister Kyungu and Elder Tonga Sai, an Area Seventy serving members and leaders in the Abidjan area. Many community and traditional leaders were in attendance at the ceremony. Many local leaders of the Church joined with staff members and orphanage residents to celebrate the donation.

Elder Alfred Kyungu, a General Authority Seventy and counselor in the Africa West Area presidency, receives a bouquet of flowers at the Yopougon Attie Nursery in Abidjan, the Ivory Coast, on June 20, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“The Savior said, ‘Suffer the children to come unto me,’” Elder Kyungu said. “We know how important the children were to Jesus, and we do all that we can to make their lives better and happier. These donations today were made by members of our Church in Cote d’Ivoire and throughout the world, and reflect the love that they have for God and for their fellow brothers and sisters.”