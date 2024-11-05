How Latter-day Saints are helping in Spain after deadly flash floods

Missionaries of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints clean the streets in Catarroja, Valencia, after flash floods on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. Missionaries and members of the Church are giving aid to their neighbors after the flooding.

Over 200 people have died in areas around Valencia, Spain after flash floods on Tuesday, Oct. 29. Rescuers have continued to comb through the mud and flooded streets looking for people missing for days, while individuals have worked to shovel dirt and mud from homes.

Many members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have been left with damaged or completely destroyed homes.

The Church’s Europe Central Area presidency wrote a letter offering their condolences on Friday, Nov. 1.

One member of the Church was killed in the floods and another is recovering in the hospital with a leg injury, according to a news release on the Church’s Europe Newsroom site.

Despite devastating losses, many Latter-day Saints in the area are working to help their neighbors in whatever way they can.

President José Luis Barriá Fernandéz, president of the Valencia Spain Stake, is leading and coordinating a lot of the relief efforts.

“Church members have been affected significantly by this flood. At the same time, they are hopeful about the recovery,” President Barriá said. “We will continue to push forward helping the community with its immediate needs and with its long-term recovery.”

President Barriá said there have been many miracles and an overwhelming response to help from all over Spain.

A meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Catarroja, Valencia, has a flooded basement and broken windows after flash floods on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“The prayers and concern from members all over the world are greatly appreciated,” he said.

Part of the recovery effort is gathering much-needed cleaning supplies. Things like waterproof boots, brushes, squeegees, buckets, shovels and water pumps have been collected to help people clean up the mud left behind by the torrential rain. Volunteers have also gathered and distributed clean clothes and food staples.

A meetinghouse in Catarroja, part of the Valencia Spain Stake, suffered some damage, with windows broken and a basement flooded. The Church has set up a control center at another local meetinghouse in the Quatre Carreres neighborhood to serve as a hub for volunteers and a place where other organizations can collect supplies to support their own respective relief efforts.

All missionaries in the area are safe and accounted for, according to a Church spokesperson.

Self-reliance and welfare missionaries have joined the response efforts, working with the Valencian Community Emergency Center and local city authorities.

Other missionaries for the Church have helped clean the mud from the streets in Catarroja, Valencia, which was one of the most affected areas.

A view of the destruction caused by flash floods in Valencia, Spain on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints