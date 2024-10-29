Nearly 900 people taking refuge in Latter-day Saint buildings after Philippines tropical storm

Rescuers work at the site after a recent landslide triggered by Tropical Storm Trami struck Talisay, Batangas province, Philippines, leaving thousands homeless and several villagers dead on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024.

Nearly 900 people — both Latter-day Saints and friends of other faiths — are finding refuge in Latter-day Saint meetinghouses in the wake of Tropical Storm Trami, known as Typhoon Kristine in the Philippines, the Church’s Philippines Facebook page reported on Oct. 25.

Additionally, all missionaries from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in affected areas are safe and accounted for.

Trami slammed into the country’s northeastern province of Isabela on Oct. 24, the Associated Press reported. The deadliest of 11 storms to hit the Philippines this year, Trami moved toward Vietnam across the South China Sea after leaving at least 152 people dead and missing as of Oct. 28. More than 5.9 million people were in the storm’s path in northern and central provinces.

Residents try to recover belongings from their damaged homes after a recent landslide triggered by Tropical Storm Trami struck Talisay, Batangas province, Philippines, leaving thousands homeless and several villagers dead on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. | Aaron Favila

“We join in heartfelt prayers for all those affected by Typhoon Kristine and the heavy rains, flooding, and devastation it has caused,” the Facebook post states. “Our thoughts are with the families who have faced hardship and loss, and we sincerely hope for their safety, comfort and strength during these challenging times.”

As of Oct. 29, the Philippines’ national weather agency was monitoring Typhoon Kong-rey, locally named Typhoon Leon. It is expected to cause heavy rainfall and strong winds in northern Luzon on Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning as it turns north, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration’s bulletin. Typhoon Kong-rey is not expected to make landfall in the Philippines.

This story will be updated.

A villager takes a photo of a damaged car after a recent landslide triggered by Tropical Storm Trami struck Talisay, Batangas province, Philippines, leaving thousands homeless and several villagers dead on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. | Aaron Favila

Marcelino Aringo stands on top of a damaged house after a landslide triggered by Tropical Storm Trami recently struck Talisay, Batangas province, Philippines, on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024 . | Aaron Favila

Rescuers work at the site after a recent landslide triggered by Tropical Storm Trami struck Talisay, Batangas province, Philippines, leaving thousands homeless and several villagers dead on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. | Aaron Favila