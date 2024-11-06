Hope and healing: The Church’s mission to transform lives and lands in Brazil

On Sept. 23, 2024, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints donated such as 3D printers and high-precision scanners, which are transforming the production of orthoses and prostheses in Recife, Brazil.

A recent series of impactful initiatives undertaken by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints illustrate the Church’s commitment to social causes and community well-being across Brazil.

As highlighted by Autossuficiência Brasil [in Portuguese] donations in September 2024 included:

In São Paulo, a state-of-the-art mobile health unit equipped with advanced medical technology, to be used across the South American country;

In Recife, cutting-edge technology to revolutionize orthotic and prosthetic production and significant medical advancements contributing to improved maternal healthcare services.

Through these and similar donations, the Church is helping to foster social inclusion and elevate the quality of life for individuals across Brazilian communities.

In addition to its effort to provide medical aid and attention to those in Brazil, the Church also furthers environmental efforts. In its dedication to sustainability, volunteers from various stakes participated in World Cleanup Day to preserve the nation’s natural landscapes.

The Church’s fight against cancer

On Aug. 28, 2024, the Church provided a new mobile health unit to the NGO Américas Amigas, during a ceremony held at the São Paulo Brazil Temple Visitors’ Center, in São Paulo, Brazil as reported by the Autossuficiência Brasil.

Participating in the donation ceremony, through Américas Amigas, were Andréa Pereira, founder and president; Barbara Sobel, founder and director of fundraising; Maria Antonia Civita, founder; and Renata Feffer, founder. Representing the Church were Sharon Eubank, director of Humanitarian Services, and Paulo Araújo, national manager of the Department of Welfare and Self-Reliance.

The unit measures 15 meters long and is equipped with cutting-edge technology, including a digital mammography machine, an ultrasound machine and wheelchair-accessible elevator. The new unit will be used to travel throughout various regions of the country, providing specialized medical care to women in underserved areas as part of the Church’s effort to combat cancer, which is one of the main causes of mortality in Brazil.

“Our desire is that this project will help reduce mortality from breast cancer and bring more health and dignity to every corner of Brazil”, Araujo said.

Sharon Eubank, director of Humanitarian Services for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, second from left, joins Church and NGA Américas Amigas in the September 2024 donation ceremony of a new mobile unit with a digital mammogram and ultrasound in São Paulo, Brazil. | Autossuficiência Brasil

A mutual commitment

On Sept. 23, 2024, a ceremony was held at the AACD (Association for Assistance to Disabled Children) Rehabilitation Center in Recife to celebrate the commitment between The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and AACD to improve the quality of life of people with physical disabilities in Brazil. Elder Mark D. Eddy, second counselor in the Church’s Brazil Area presidency was in attendance.

The Autossuficiência Brasil reported that the ceremony included the installation of cutting-edge equipment, including 3D printers and high-precision scanners, which are revolutionizing the production of orthotics and prosthetics at the Recife facility. This advanced technology will allow for faster and more accurate manufacturing of prosthetics, significantly reducing wait times for patients reliant on the Unified Health System (SUS). Additionally, the technology improves safety for technicians by removing the necessity for manual procedures that pose higher risks.

Established in 1951, AACD is a non-profit organization well known for its treatment of those with physical disabilities and as well as the production of orthopedic devices. The Church donated the medical equipment to the Santa Luiza Hospital de Marilac in Aracati, Ceará. The Dr. Xavier Maia Institute, a non-profit organization founded in 2012, operates in urban and rural areas of high social vulnerability, offering itinerant healthcare services. With the support of volunteers and healthcare professionals, the institution provides consultations, exams and activities to promote the well-being of adults and children.

Representatives of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and AACD (Associação de Assistência à Criança Deficiente) participate in a September 2024 donation ceremony in Recife, Brazil. | Autossuficiência Brasil

‘To share in its many blessings’

On Saturday, Sept. 21, various stakes in Brazil participated in World Cleanup Day to support environmental preservation. In 2024, the theme chosen was “Helping Hands for the Environment,” with the goal of encouraging efforts for environmental conservation and sustainability in different areas across the country.

In stakes located in coastal cities such as Rio de Janeiro, Guarujá, Recife, João Pessoa and Salvador, volunteers came together and collected trash on beaches and in oceans, in addition to distributing free materials to raise awareness about recycling and environmental preservation.

In the northern regions, volunteers focused on cleaning rivers and coastlines as well as reforestation projects. Other stakes organized environmental activities for children to help encourage them to care for the environment in small but impactful ways.

In his April 2000 general conference talk “The Creation,” Church President Russell M. Nelson — then a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles — declared: “As stewards of the earth, we should strive to protect and preserve it, to be wiser in the use of its resources, and to share in its many blessings.”

This continual dedication highlights the role of the Church’s Volunteer Service Program in promoting initiatives that benefit both local communities and the entire planet.

Photos from Autossuficiência Brasil's Facebook account show stakes, wards and branches across Brazil participating in World Cleanup Day 2024 on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.

Photos from Autossuficiência Brasil's Facebook account show stakes, wards and branches across Brazil participating in World Cleanup Day 2024 on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. | Autossuficiência Brasil

Bringing hope and providing opportunities

In Sept. 2024, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints beginning a series of relief efforts involving important donations and humanitarian projects in Pernambuco, Brazil. These nine initiatives have directly benefits more than 128,000 people, improving health, education and community development. These efforts strengthen the Church’s dedication to advancing social causes and enhancing the well-being of local communities.

According to the Autossuficiência Brasil, equipment was donated to local hospitals — such as IMIP and the Hospital da Criança of Recife — which expanded the capacity to provide care and improve the infrastructure for treating diseases such as breast cancer. Support was also given to institutions that focus on the assistance of individuals with disabilities through specialized equipment that will expand the capacity to provide and care for those with disabilities.

In efforts to make education a priority, two initiatives in partnership with APAE Recife focused on ‘professional training and income generation’. Mothers and guardians of children supported by the institution will have the chance to engage in sewing, cooking and crafts courses, turning their free time into an income-generating opportunities Additionally, therapeutic activities involving music and reading will be available for the children.

In 2024, donations and projects from The Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints have benefited more than 128,000 people in the state of Pernambuco, Brazil. | Autossuficiência Brasil

Donations to the Santa Luiza Hospital in Marilac

In collaboration, on Sept. 5, 2024, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the Dr. Xavier Maia Institute were able to donate medical equipment provided for the Santa Luiza Hospital in Marilac in Aracati, Ceará. The Dr. Xavier Maia Institute, a non-profit organization founded in 2012, operates in urban and rural areas of high social vulnerability, offering itinerant healthcare services. With the support of volunteers and healthcare professionals, the institution provides consultations, exams and activities to promote the well-being of adults and children.

Autossuficiência Brasil shared that with the Church’s contribution, the institute purchased a surgical table, a surgical light, an anesthesia cart, laparoscopy equipment and a hysteroscope, all of which are intended for the local maternity ward. These resources will not only allow for faster diagnosis and more effective treatments but will also positively impact patients’ health.

Dr. Xavier Maia, the institute’s director, expressed his gratitude in a social media post: “It is a great pleasure to participate in this moment of advancement in the health of our city. I am immensely grateful for the donations made by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the Dr. Xavier Maia Institute volunteers. May this be just the beginning of many projects like this.”

Representatives of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the Dr. Xavier Maia Institute attend a September 2024 donation ceremony for medical equipment given to the local maternity ward of the Santa Luiza Hospital in Marilac, Aracati, state of Ceará, Brazil. | Autossuficiência Brasil

Improving the ‘quality of life’

In continuation of its initiative to improve the ‘quality of life and strengthen social inclusion in Brazilian communities,’ The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints donated an adapted vehicle to the NGO Irmã Geni, which transports individuals with disabilities, located in Bayeux, Paraíba as reported by Autossuficiência Brasil.

Founded in 2010, the NGO Irmã Geni is dedicated to the social inclusion of young people and adults with chemical dependency and physical disabilities. The organization distributes medical and hospital supplies, such as wheelchairs, hospital beds and walkers, in addition to offering professional training courses in areas such as administration and crafts.

The director of the NGO, Ednaldo Nascimento, celebrated the donation as an important milestone in the expansion of the institution’s services.

“With the arrival of the project, we were able to make our athletes with disabilities’ dream of participating in martial arts tournaments come true, winning gold medals in states such as Pernambuco, Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte. Our estimate is to serve over 2,000 families in one year,” he said.

This van will provide an easier process of transporting those bedridden people for medical and physical therapy treatments. “We were also able to expand the care provided to bedridden people with disabilities, supporting other institutions that request our services,” added Nascimento.

In September 2024, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints donated an adapted vehicle to the NGO Irmã Geni, which is based in Bayeux, Paraíba, Brazil.