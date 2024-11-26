Illustrated ‘Book of Mormon Stories’ available in print

The revised, illustrated edition of “Book of Mormon Stories” is available in print as of Nov. 27, 2024.

The revised, illustrated edition of “Book of Mormon Stories” from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is available in print, beginning Nov. 27.

Released online throughout this year, the updated “Book of Mormon Stories” comes 40 years after the original illustrated edition.

“We are thrilled to have a revised edition of ‘Book of Mormon Stories’ ready for print distribution,” said Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. “The stories have been masterfully revised, including beautiful artwork and improved text.

“While the primary audience is children, we have seen this product help people of all ages gain a greater understanding of the stories in the scriptures. ... We are confident this resource will be a great blessing to individuals and families all over the world.”

Jesus Christ interacts with Nephite children and angels in this picture from the new illustrated edition of "Book of Mormon Stories." The new edition is available in print on Nov. 27, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Primary General President Susan H. Porter added that “Book of Mormon Stories” is a “treasure” for children and their families, written in clear and simple language that helps them come closer to the Savior.

As families read the experiences of people who loved Jesus Christ and kept His commandments, “children will feel the Savior’s love for them,” she said. “They will see the blessings that come to God’s children who make and keep sacred covenants. ‘Book of Mormon Stories’ will help start children on a lifetime of loving the scriptures and following God’s covenant path.”

Currently, the print version is available only in English, but additional languages are coming in spring 2025. The online version is currently available in 62 languages.

It can be purchased for $5.25 in all distribution centers or online at store.churchofjesuschrist.org.

A girl from Kumasi, Ghana, holds her well-used copy of the revised, illustrated edition of “Book of Mormon Stories." She was part of a pilot test studying the use of the new edition, which available in print, starting Nov. 27, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Ways to use ‘Book of Mormon Stories’

The revised “Book of Mormon Stories” features pictures and easy-to-read language. Church leaders encourage families and primary classes to use this resource.

Parents have said it is an effective tool in augmenting their “Come, Follow Me” discussions each week and in explaining Book of Mormon stories, according to information from the Church. Additionally, for children who can’t yet read the standard scriptures, “Book of Mormon Stories” helps children feel that they can participate more fully in family scripture study.

“Book of Mormon Stories” is also a good tool for those with low literacy or those who are learning English, the Church’s information states.

Children read the new, illustrated edition of “Book of Mormon Stories," from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which is available in print, beginning Nov. 27, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

