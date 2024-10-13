A children’s choir from northern Utah performs during the afternoon session of the October 2024 general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.

Millions of people were inspired by the music during the October 2024 general conference, especially by a choir of children which sang during the Saturday afternoon session.

The choir was composed of children ages 8 to 13 from stakes in northern Utah.

Two of the songs they sang, “Gethsemane” and “When the Savior Comes Again” are included in the new hymnbook: “Hymns — For Home and Church.”

A video of the children singing “Gethsemane” posted on the Church’s instagram account had over 4.7 million views in less than a week. Comments on the video include people saying they felt God’s love through the words and music. Many said the song brought them to tears. Some people said their children sang along to the songs at home.

Leslie Walker — who directed the choir — started the process in June, asking children in northern Utah to sing “A Child’s Prayer” in a video audition.

Over 2,800 children auditioned.

Walker said she had the difficult job of narrowing the numbers down to just 364 — the number of choir seats in the conference center.

“I think they were quite a special group of kids,” she said.

As for why the “Gethsemane” performance touched so many people, Walker credits Melanie Hoffman for writing a beautiful song.

“Those words themselves are so powerful: ‘This was done by Jesus, the fight was won by Jesus,’” Walker said, quoting the song lyrics. “Sometimes we’re so reverent that we don’t allow ourselves to emote. And that’s a big emotion. ‘Wow, He did that thing for us. He gave his life for us. He paid the price for our sins.’ This is huge.”

Walker also credits the children’s spiritual preparation at home.

“I didn’t have a lot of time to talk about doctrine or why Jesus did that for us,” she said. “But I feel like the parents had really prepared their kids. I think the parents have done ‘Come, Follow Me.’ They’ve done the things they were supposed to do to spiritually prepare their kids and you could tell.”

Walker felt inspired to have the children sing “When the Savior Comes Again.” And was overjoyed when President Russell M. Nelson ended the conference by talking about when Jesus Christ comes again.

“When I heard the words ‘lift up your voice, rejoice and prepare for that day’ [in the song], I thought this is a wonderful message to give to the Church,” Walker said. “All of the things that we did felt like we were being guided by the Spirit.”

Ten-year-old Annelise Gavarret’s family, of the Mount Ensign 1st Ward, West Bountiful Utah Stake, enjoyed attending the rehearsals together, because her younger siblings learned the songs and would practice them together.

“I think it made Sundays special for those two months that we were going to rehearsals,” Annelise’s dad Ivan Gavarret said.

He said it also helped them as they studied “Come, Follow Me” as a family.

“We had the chance to use those songs and rehearsals to incorporate what we’re talking about in ‘Come, Follow Me,’” he said. “I think one of the weeks we were reading when Jesus was coming to the Americas. We were able to watch a video about that and talk about His coming and also talk about His Second Coming.”

Annelise’s mom, Leticia Gavarret, said she had a hard time holding back tears every rehearsal, because she was touched by the Spirit each time.

That same Spirit carried through to Annelise’s family in Brazil.

“She was sharing the gospel and the message of Jesus Christ with our family so far away,” Leticia Gavarret said.

Annelise said she felt the Holy Ghost while singing.

“I felt wonderful, so I just want to keep that feeling forever,” she said. “It wasn’t just the people who were watching that felt emotional. I nearly cried when we were singing all the songs.”

Eleven-year-old Bailee Tolman, of the Taylor 5th Ward, Ogden Utah West Stake, summed up her experience in one word — joy.

“Because I feel like I had lots of joy while I was singing,” she said. “And I was happy to be there.”

Bailee’s mom, Courtney Tolman, said she was extremely proud to see her daughter up in the choir seats.

“I think these children just brought a special spirit that touched people who maybe needed that,” she said. “I just have no doubt that there was divine help, that there were angels present with these kids.”

