Representatives from both the Zacamil Hospital and the Benjamín Bloom Children's Hospital express their gratitude for a donation made by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in October 2024.

In the heart of El Salvador, a spirit of love and service is thriving within The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Church members come together in profound generosity and community support to serve their neighbors.

Members of various stakes in El Salvador have collected and donated clothing, personal items and blood.

Below are their experiences as they demonstrate Christ’s love through various service projects.

Acting with love and service

Members of the San Salvador El Salvador Soyapango Stake Relief Society donated clothing and 150 personal hygiene kits to the National Psychiatric Hospital in San Salvador in October 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

On Oct. 24, members of San Salvador El Salvador Soyapango Stake donated clothing and 150 personal hygiene kits to the National Psychiatric Hospital in San Salvador as part of National Hospital Day, according to a news release from the Church’s Spanish-language Newsroom.

Women’s clothing sets, including blouses and skirts, along with men’s shirts and pants of different sizes, were collected and donated. Meanwhile, bath soaps, toothpaste, brushes, shampoo, combs, toilet paper and bathroom sandals were assembled into kits — later distributed by the stake Relief Society.

Fidelina Orellana, left, and Sandra Ángel, head and deputy head of the psychiatric nursing unit at the National Psychiatric Hospital, receive donations from Yesenia Escobar, Soyapango El Salvador Stake Relief Society president. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“We have no doubt that what we received is an act of service from the members of the Church to our patients,” said Fidelina Orellana, head of the psychiatric nursing unit. “Sending us these personal supplies for them, which they need so much and which many lack, is undoubtedly also an act of love for those who you do not even know, thank you very much,” she added.

Yesenia Escobar, Soyapango Stake Relief Society president, said, “We decided to act with love and service to our neighbor, just as Christ has taught us.”

Emulating Christ’s love

Members of the San Salvador El Salvador Cuzcatlán Stake participate in a blood drive to benefit the Zacamil National Hospital in El Salvador on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

On Sunday, Nov. 10, members of the San Salvador El Salvador Cuzcatlán Stake participated in a blood drive to benefit the Zacamil National Hospital in El Salvador.

Hospital staff, equipped with necessary equipment, managed to collect 64 units of blood, which will save the lives of around 190 patients reported the Church’s Spanish-language Newsroom.

“The example that Christ gave us of giving His life, which He offered for each one of us, allows us to emulate this love by giving our blood, which can save the lives of other people,” said Cristian Iraheta, member of the stake Relief Society presidency.

Members of the San Salvador El Salvador Cuzcatlán Stake participate in a blood drive to benefit the Zacamil National Hospital in El Salvador on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Erick Mejía, a participant of the blood drive and local Latter-day Saint, shared how it has been a personal conviction to donate. “I invite everyone to do this, donating blood is donating life, we serve others without knowing who they are,” he said.

The Zacamil National Hospital staff expressed their gratitude to the donors — emphasizing the importance of the donation with the Christmas and New Year holidays approaching, when emergencies tend to increase and the blood reserves obtained during the day become especially helpful.

Serving with joy

Members of the San Salvador El Salvador Ilopango Stake participate in a blood drive hosted in a local meetinghouse on Oct. 13, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Members of the San Salvador El Salvador Ilopango Stake participated in a blood drive hosted in a local meetinghouse on Oct. 13 — resulting in a collection of 48 units of blood, reported the Church’s Spanish-language Newsroom.

Stake President Jorge Ruiz Alfaro, expressing his gratitude, said, “This is possible for our members who qualify and are able to donate and the good relations that we as the Church of Jesus Christ have with public institutions, the mayor’s office and other friends of the community.”

These service projects not only provide service for those in need but also build positive relations within the community.

Members of the San Salvador El Salvador Ilopango Stake participate in a blood drive hosted in a local meetinghouse on Oct. 13, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Claudia Villatoro de Sorto, head of the blood center at the Rosales National Hospital, said “On behalf of our patients, we thank and recognize that they are qualified as donors with safe blood and recurring, who help us with our blood reserves with their periodic donations, promoting voluntary altruistic donation with their example.”

Norma Elizabeht Ruiz, a local Latter-day Saint, spoke of her purpose in donating. As it being her first experiences, she came to understand that there is joy that comes in serving and that “it’s an opportunity to serve others. Jesus Christ gave His blood to save us, we too with our blood can save others, a way to emulate the example of Christ for the love of others.”

Following Christ’s example

Members of the San Salvador El Salvador Ilopango Stake Relief Society made and collected 55 gowns, 300 pajamas and 60 sheets as part of a donation made to the Zacamil Hospital and the Benjamín Bloom Children’s Hospital in October 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In October, members of the San Salvador El Salvador Ilopango Stake Relief Society made and collected 55 gowns, 300 pajamas and 60 sheets, which were later donated to the Zacamil Hospital and the Benjamín Bloom Children’s Hospital.

According to the Church’s Spanish-language Newsroom, the Relief Society members completed this garment-making project during the first six months of the year, which involved donating sewing materials, fabric and time.

Members of the San Salvador El Salvador Ilopango Stake Relief Society made and collected 55 gowns, 300 pajamas and 60 sheets as part of a donation made to the Zacamil Hospital and the Benjamín Bloom Children’s Hospital in October 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“By serving, we experience love and joy. We must strive to ensure that other people can feel this joy when serving. With this type of activity, we honor our Heavenly Father and our Lord Jesus Christ by serving our fellow men,” said Iris de Vargas, a member of the Relief Society presidency.

Fredy A. Matute Renderos, second counselor in the San Salvador El Salvador Cuzcatlan Stake, said: “We as a Church try to emulate the example of our Lord Jesus Christ and the best way to do so is to serve; this donation is a way in which the sisters express His love and serve.”