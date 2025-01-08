RootsTech 2025 full class schedule now available

The full class schedule for RootsTech 2025 is now live, FamilySearch International announced Jan. 8.

RootsTech is a three-day global online and in-person family celebration conference hosted by FamilySearch, and sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and other leading genealogy organizations. This year’s event is scheduled for March 6-8, with an in-person event in the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, and online at RootsTech.org, with select content available in multiple languages.

Both online and in-person participants can now use the RootsTech 2025 scheduling tool to explore classes and keynote addresses and to create personal watch lists. Those attending in-person can use the RootsTech mobile app, while online participants can create their watch lists at RootsTech.org. For online users, their selected content will be available on-demand after it has been broadcast.

RootsTech 2025 classes include introductory sessions to help those new to family history discover their family story; advanced workshops for experienced family historians with focused goals or areas of expertise; and keynote addresses by artists, athletes and professional speakers.

Individuals wishing to use the RootsTech scheduling tool must first register for the conference at RootsTech.org. Online registration is free, while in-person registration is $129 each.

How to use the scheduling tool

The RootsTech app will allow in-person attendees at RootsTech 2025 to create personalized class schedules. | FamilySearch International

Those attending RootsTech online can use the following instructions to create a personalized schedule of on-demand and webinar sessions:

Visit the RootsTech home page and log in.

At the top right of the page, click RootsTech Event and then click Class Schedule .

and then click . Filter the classes between in-person and online viewable classes.

Add online classes to a schedule by clicking on a class’s + Schedule button.

Those attending in-person can either set up their schedules the same way as online attendees or by using the RootsTech 2025 app. Besides schedule customization, app features include current session schedules, tools for connecting with other conference attendees and information about eateries and hotel accommodations in Salt Lake City.

RootsTech 2025 highlights

RootsTech 2025 has announced the first four speakers for next year's event. They include left, Ndaba Mandela, grandson of Nelson Mandela, author and speaker; Olympic and Paralympic Gold-medalists Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall; and artist Dana Tanamachi. | FamilySearch

In addition to classes, RootsTech 2025 will feature the following:

Expo hall: See and learn about the latest innovations and products.

See and learn about the latest innovations and products. Main stage sessions: Attend presentations by celebrities, influencers and experts who will share their personal family stories and insights. This year’s event will feature the following keynote speakers:

Attend presentations by celebrities, influencers and experts who will share their personal family stories and insights. This year’s event will feature the following keynote speakers: Olympic gold medalist Tara Davis-Woodhall and Paralympic gold medalist Hunter Woodhall, track and field athletes who are married.



Ndaba Mandela, the grandson of the late Nelson Mandela and a speaker, writer and philanthropist.



Dana Tanamachi, an artist.

Family Discovery Day: This free event on Saturday, March 8, offers fun activities, games, projects and other discovery ideas for families. RootsTech 2024’s Family Discovery Day featured a video presentation of the late President M. Russell Ballard’s last visit to Church history sites in Kirtland, Ohio, and Nauvoo, Illinois, prior to his death on Nov. 12, 2023.

Additionally, for Latter-day Saints, the annual Temple and Family History Leadership Instruction will be available to watch on the Church website and Gospel Library app beginning March 6, 2025.

Elder Neil L. Andersen and Elder Patrick Kearon, both members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, along with other Church leaders, will provide instruction on how local leaders can use temple and family history opportunities to help gather Israel within their wards and communities. The prerecorded instruction will be available in English, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, German, French, Korean, Japanese, Chinese traditional and Chinese simplified.

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story incorrectly identified Elder Gerrit W. Gong as a participant in RootsTech 2025.

Gilles Francois and Lucia Fernandes look at a book with tribal lineage from the Middle East at RootsTech at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News