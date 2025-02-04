Mothers in Guatemala learn better nutrition for their babies

Sebastiana Jorge and her daughter Josefa are pictured in 2023 after receiving help from the Church's member-focused child nutrition effort in Guatemala.

Sebastiana Jorge is a single mother in the Cobán Guatemala Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who didn’t have many resources or support when she welcomed a new baby girl named Josefa.

Her baby was diagnosed with chronic malnutrition at 1 month old. To help her baby, Jorge was given resources and nutrition supplements through the Church’s member-focused child nutrition effort.

Jorge made changes to better her health and hygiene practices at home and prepared the supplements daily, such as Incaparina — a hot, corn-based cereal infused with vitamins — which helped boost Jorge’s own strength and breastmilk for Josefa.

She also met with her local leaders and received support for several months as baby Josefa grew.

“When attending the days of measurement of height and weight, I saw the love with which they treated everyone who attended,” Jorge said in remarks translated from Spanish.

The member-focused nutrition effort is currently available in Central America, Africa and the Philippines, with availability in Asia coming soon, according to information on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

This is part of the Relief Society’s global initiative for women and children, that seeks the greatest possible impact by putting money into efforts to particularly bless the lives of women and children under 5 years of age through the areas of maternal and newborn care, child nutrition efforts, immunizations and education worldwide.

When the member-focused effort started a few years ago in Guatemala and the Philippines, Church members in those countries learned many things which are now blessing the lives of others as the effort has expanded, explained Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson.

President Johnson has said the first five years of life are critically important. “That’s when appropriate nutrition is vital. We have to feed those children so that their brains develop appropriately,” she said during a June 2024 ministry in Guatemala.

A family in Guatemala receives Incaparina, a nutritional cereal supplement, in 2024 as part of the Church's member-focused child nutrition effort. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

After a child is diagnosed as malnourished and the family creates a plan, their local leaders and ministering brothers and sisters check in with them regularly to see how things are going.

Through these regular check-ins and ongoing education about child nutrition, families can hopefully grow on their own path to self-reliance — and in turn help others in the community.

When her daughter was 14 months old, Jorge wrote: “I am very grateful to the Church for allowing me to be part of this program that has helped us so much. Now my daughter is [only] mildly malnourished and will soon reach her ideal weight.”

Another example outlined on the Church’s website included a young Guatemalan boy named Julio, who was screened for malnutrition through the effort when he was born prematurely. Through regular check-ins and support, he is now nearing his ideal weight.

Sebastiana Jorge holds her daughter Josefa outside the Quetzaltenango Guatemala Temple in 2023. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

And another mother, Reina Marroquin, in the Motagua Guatemala District, learned about the Church’s nutrition efforts and was invited to participate. The specialist supported her during her high-risk pregnancy and followed up until the baby was born. She also received Incaparina as she began breastfeeding her baby boy. Marroquin had been inactive for several years, but now she and her husband attend their Church meetings every Sunday.

Meanwhile, receiving support brought Jorge closer to God — she wrote about being invited to learn about the temple and how she now has a desire to enter the house of the Lord. The experience also helped her on a path toward self-reliance.

She said: “I am very happy with the Lord for allowing me to meet such good people in the Church, and for this nutrition program that has helped my daughter recover from malnutrition. The brothers and sisters of the Church have received me with much love.”

More information about improved nutrition and resources for parents and leaders can be found by going to caring.ChurchofJesusChrist.org and scrolling to the section called “Caring for Children Through Improved Nutrition.”