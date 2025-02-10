How Church humanitarian efforts in 4 countries are ‘building people, building hope’

Children participate in a ribbon cutting ceremony in Aşağioba, Hatay, Turkey, on Oct. 23, 2024. The ribbon cutting ceremony formed part of the inauguration event that formally opened three new schools that The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints funded to help restore earthquake damage incurred on Feb. 6, 2023.

For The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, service is more than just an act of goodwill, it is an expression of faith and devotion to following the example of Jesus Christ.

In recent months, the Church has continued to serve individuals and communities worldwide, instilling faith and hope through their efforts. Their service has included collaborating with other organizations to alleviate food insecurity in London, England; funding and inaugurating three elementary schools in Hatay, Turkey; supporting addiction recovery and homeless services in Saint Petersburg, Russia; and contributing hundreds of volunteer work hours to improve the cityscape in Zürich, Switzerland.

Read more about how the Church’s efforts are building faith, hope and people within these communities.

Attendees, including Turkish authorities and representatives of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, watch school inauguration ceremonies in Aşağioba, Hatay, Turkey, on Oct. 23, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

London, England

In efforts to alleviate food insecurity in London, England, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Muslim Aid have partnered with The Felix Project — one of Europe’s largest food redistribution charities. Their partnership will support the project’s mission to distribute 40 million meals across London in 2025.

“It is joyful to see different faiths coming together to try and make a meaningful difference to the lives of people in London,” said Charlotte Hill, CEO of The Felix Project and officer of the order of the British Empire. “Sadly, we know too many of them are struggling to put food on the table; one in eight working families are having to turn to a food bank on [a] weekly basis.”

As part of their collaboration, the Church and Muslim Aid are coordinating efforts to help relocate The Felix Project’s West London depot to Acton Park, London. Their contributions have included supporting The Felix Project with the new depot’s construction, equipment and operational setup.

“This collaboration reflects our commitment to reach out with compassion and to make a meaningful, lasting impact on the lives of those facing food insecurity,” said Elder Alan T. Phillips, General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the Europe North Area presidency. “Together, we’re building a foundation of support that will strengthen families and individuals across the capital.”

Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency second from right; Elder Alan T. Phillips and other Church representatives visit The Felix Project in London, England in November 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church’s London Newsroom reported on Jan. 31 that relocating the depot will increase capacity, enabling The Felix Project to deliver the equivalent of 12 million meals per week, reaching more than 100,000 people.

“Our combined efforts are driven by a shared mission: to ensure that no family in London faces the distress of an empty table,” Khalid Javid, CEO of Muslim Aid, said. “This collaboration exemplifies the power of faith communities working together under the shared principles of serving humanity.”

The Felix Project plans to hold its new depot’s ceremonial opening in third quarter 2025, providing further opportunities for faith groups, volunteers and the public to engage with and support the initiative.

Trees surround the new elementary school in Serinyol, Hatay, Turkey, that was funded by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was formally inaugurated on Oct. 23, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Hatay, Turkey

After two earthquakes struck Turkey on Feb. 6, 2023, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Turkish authorities and other local organizations have been working diligently to restore damaged areas.

On Oct. 23, 2024, the Church, together with Turkish authorities, formally inaugurated three schools in Hatay, Turkey, an area that experienced particularly severe destruction, according to the Church’s Europe Newsroom . Located in the villages of Aşağioba, Serinyol and Üzümdali, the three new schools were built to withstand strong earthquakes and enable more than 2,000 children to continue their education.

Attendees listen to Elder Rubén V. Alliaud, General Authority Seventy and president of the Church's Europe Central Area, speak at a school inauguration ceremony in Aşağioba, Hatay, Turkey, on Oct. 23, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“This is not about the buildings, it is about the future,” Elder Rubén V. Alliaud, General Authority Seventy and president of the Church’s Central Europe Area, said at the schools’ inauguration. “It is not about building with bricks, but with faith, building people, building hope. … And I hope that this school and the beauty of it will contribute somehow to that end.”

The schools’ inauguration took place at the school in Aşağioba, Hatay. Present at the inauguration were Elder Alliaud; Elder Jack N. Gerard, General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Church’s Central Europe Area presidency; Yusuf Tekin, Turkey’s Minister of National Education; Mehmet Öntürk, the mayor of Hatay; Harun Tüysüz, Hatay’s Provincial Director of National Education; Gov. Vali Mustafa Masatli and other Church representatives.

Yusuf Tekin speaks with Elder Rubén V. Alliaud, General Authority Seventy and president of the Church's Europe Central Area at a school inauguration ceremony in Aşağioba, Hatay, Turkey, on Oct. 23, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Addressing attendees, Tekin said the government’s priority was not only to restore all destroyed schools and classrooms, but to build many more schools, “as this will help heal the traumas and psychological effects of this disaster.”

Tekin also thanked the Church for its contributions, as the schools’ construction was made possible by donations from Church members worldwide and the direct involvement of local companies such as Turmaks and FZA, with whom the Church has worked with in the past.

Yusuf Tekin addresses attendees at a school inauguration ceremony that took place in Aşağioba, Hatay, Turkey, on Oct. 23, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“I see all donors as our friends and helpers. We hope this will be a big example to the world, especially in a time when so many are suffering the effects of wars, conflicts and disasters,” Tekin said.

According to the Church’s Europe Newsroom , each school building hosts 12 classrooms, allowing each school to accommodate approximately 360 elementary students in two shifts. The schools also feature abundant natural light, spacious and accessible entryways, two laboratories, heating and air conditioning, sports facilities, school gardens and outdoor playgrounds.

Leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, along with other local representatives, visit a school in Serinyol, Hatay, Turkey, in 2024; one of three schools funded by the Church to help restore the earthquake damage incurred on Feb. 6, 2023. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Saint Petersburg, Russia

Inspired by the Church’s Light the World initiative, Church members in Saint Petersburg, Russia, volunteered to deliver essential supplies to Betel on Dec. 22, 2024. The foundation provides free assistance to those struggling with alcoholism, drug addictions and homelessness.

To participate, Church members prepared and delivered food packages, hygiene products and clothing — furthering the foundation’s ability to change and rehabilitate the lives of those who seek their help.

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Saint Petersburg, Russia, deliver food packages and other essential supplies to the charitable organization Betel on Dec. 22, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“It is important for every person to serve others, forgetting about themselves, to show the kindness of their heart,” Anna Golovina, a Church member who participated in the event, said. “I am grateful that in this Christmas season we could be the hands of the Lord, united in His service.”

According to the Church’s Saint Petersburg Newsroom , the service that Church members rendered demonstrated that sharing the light of Christ through simple acts of service is transformative and makes the world a better place.

Zürich, Switzerland

During his visit to Zürich, Switzerland, in May 2024, Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles attended a ceremony where he presented the city a gift of 1,000 volunteer work hours on behalf of local Church members.

On Nov. 5, 2024, the Church’s Switzerland Newsroom reported that members in the Zürich Switzerland and St. Gallen Switzerland stakes, along with missionaries from the Alpine German-Speaking Mission, had already completed 393 hours, beginning with a 52-hour clean up project around Schanzengraben, Zürich, and other streets in the city.

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Zürich Switzerland and St. Gallen Switzerland stakes clean up around Schanzengraben, Zürich, Switzerland, and other streets in the city, in November 2024 as part of their 1,000-hour service pledge to the city. | Conchita Krähenbühl

According to the Church, this initial effort marked the start of an extensive project aimed at supporting and beautifying the city.

As the initiative’s leader, Mark Günther from the Civil Engineering Office praised participating Church members for their collaboration and enthusiasm to improve the cityscape.

Looking ahead, Latter-day Saints in Zürich plan to complete their 1,000-hour service pledge through additional city improvement projects over the next several months, the Church reported. Through their continued service, they hope to reflect their faith and connection to the community.