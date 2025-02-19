The “Relatives at RootsTech” feature, available through both the FamilySearch website and app, allows individuals to see who at RootsTech 2025 they share common ancestors with. The feature is open through April 11, 2025.

With RootsTech 2025 approaching fast, the conference has announced a variety of updates, including the “Relatives at RootsTech” feature, a theme song and more.

RootsTech is a three-day global online and in-person family history conference hosted by FamilySearch and sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and other leading genealogy organizations.

The 2025 event is scheduled for March 6-8, with an in-person event in Salt Lake City and online at RootsTech.org, with select content available in multiple languages.

Read more about the conference’s recent updates below.

‘Relatives at RootsTech’

Genealogy enthusiasts give plenty of time to their deceased ancestors, but FamilySearch is making it easy to connect with their living relatives, too.

The “Relatives at RootsTech” feature, available through both the FamilySearch website and app, allows individuals to see who at RootsTech 2025 they share common ancestors with. The feature is open now through April 11, according to a Feb. 14 FamilySearch blog post.

Last year, hundreds of thousands of RootsTech participants viewed 5.9 million ancestral relationships through Relatives at RootsTech, the blog post states.

The “Relatives at RootsTech” feature, available through both the FamilySearch website and app, allows individuals to see who at RootsTech 2025 they share common ancestors with. The feature is open through April 11, 2025. | FamilySearch International

To use “Relatives at RootsTech” for mobile phones, download the FamilySearch Tree app and either sign in or create a free account. Once logged in, click the “Relatives at RootsTech” banner at the top of the screen and opt in to the experience. Users will then see a list of people they’re related to who are participating in RootsTech 2025 virtually or in-person. Depending on privacy settings, relatives can send messages to each other.

To use “Relatives at RootsTech” on a computer, go to www.familysearch.org/connect and log in to Family Search. On both platforms, “Relatives at RootsTech” uses FamilySearch family tree information to identify common ancestors between users.

The feature works from anywhere in the world, but for those attending RootsTech 2025 in person, an optional location toggle shows other users where you are in the building, making it easy for relatives to meet up.

Learn more at familysearch.org.

RootsTech 2025 theme song

The song “Who I Am,” written by FamilySearch International director of events Jonathan Wing and sung by Tanner Townsend, was created to commemorate the RootsTech 2025 theme, “Discover.”

“We hope that this song... encourages you to search for and create lasting connections within and beyond your family tree,” a Feb. 18 announcement states.

“Who I Am” is available now on all streaming platforms.

FamilySearch released a completely updated version of its Family Tree Android app on Dec. 20, 2024. | FamilySearch International

FamilySearch released a completely updated version of its Family Tree Android app on Dec. 20, 2024, according to a Feb. 15 blog post.

The Android app is now more accessible, with features such as screen reader support and adjustable text sizes.

Additionally, users can now easily add spouses and children to a relative even if no other spouses or children are shown. Users can also hide or show hints and other indicators as desired.

Another updated feature is the ability to locate and use identification numbers more easily, which helps researchers find specific people.

Finally, Android app users can now reach out to living relatives shown through the relationship viewer setting and in the “Relatives Around Me” feature, allowing individuals to start chats and save contacts. This option was previously available only while using the “Relatives at RootsTech” feature.

The updated Family Tree app is compatible with devices that run Android OS 10 and later. Those currently using the older app, which runs on Android version 7.0 and higher, can still use that version. However, it will no longer receive bug fixes, new features and other updates.