This week’s “Come, Follow Me” study guide covers Doctrine and Covenants 18, which includes revelation about repentance, the Atonement of Jesus Christ and the worth of souls.

Following are a few quotes from past and present leaders about this section of the Doctrine and Covenants.

‘Remember the worth of souls is great in the sight of God’

“To all who decide to serve Him, I promise you that the 24 or 18 months of service will pass in the mission field just as they would pass if you stayed home, but the opportunities that await the worthy young men and young women of this Church in the mission field are unique. The privilege of representing the Savior Jesus Christ and His Church cannot be ignored. Participating in countless prayers, developing and bearing your testimony several times during the day, studying the scriptures for many hours and meeting people whom you would never meet if you had stayed home are indescribable experiences. The same level of experience is reserved for the youth whom the Lord calls to serve on service missions. You are very welcome and necessary. Please do not minimize the importance of a service mission, for service missions also provide indescribable experiences. ‘The worth of souls is great in the sight of God’ (Doctrine and Covenants 18:10), including the worth of your soul.”

— Elder Denelson Silva, General Authority Seventy, October 2022 general conference, “Courage to Proclaim the Truth”

“Certainly, there are many worthy causes in the world. It is impossible to name them all. But wouldn’t you like to participate in a great cause within your reach and where your contribution makes a vital difference? The gathering makes an eternal difference to all. People of all ages can participate in this cause regardless of their circumstances and where they live. There is no other cause in the world more inclusive. …

“Yes, you have been prepared from before this life and born now to participate in the great work of the gathering of Israel on both sides of the veil in these latter days.

“Why is this cause so important? Because ‘the worth of souls is great in the sight of God’ (Doctrine and Covenants 18:10).”

— Elder Marcos A. Aidukaitis, General Authority Seventy, April 2022 general conference, “Lift Up Your Heart and Rejoice”

“In our family we have an ancestor who joined the Church in Europe in the early days of the Church. One son became inactive. [My wife] and I have attempted to track the inactive descendants of this ancestor.

“It was easy for my wife and me to conclude that during the following six generations and with reasonable assumptions, there could be a loss of up to 3,000 family members. Now project two more generations. The loss could theoretically approach 20,000 to 30,000 of our Heavenly Father’s children.

“The charge to rescue is based on one of the most fundamental doctrines of the Church.

“’Remember the worth of souls is great in the sight of God;

“’For, behold, the Lord your Redeemer suffered death in the flesh; wherefore he suffered the pain of all men, that all men might repent and come unto him. …

“’And if it so be that you should labor all your days in crying repentance unto this people, and bring, save it be one soul unto me, how great shall be your joy with him in the kingdom of my Father!’ (Doctrine and Covenants 18:10–11.)

“I have had the privilege of rescuing a few less-active members over my lifetime. Now when I help bring one back to Church activity, I don’t visualize a single soul; I see six, seven or more generations — thousands of souls. And then I think of the scripture: ‘Bring, save it be one soul unto me, how great shall be your joy’ (Doctrine and Covenants 18:15).”

— Bishop Richard C. Edgley, then the recently released first counselor in the presiding bishopric, April 2012 general conference, “The Rescue for Real Growth”

“I want to speak to you teachers for a moment: you parents, priesthood leaders, bishops, stake presidents, and teachers in Primary, Young Women, Young Men and Sunday School. The Lord has reminded everyone that ‘the worth of souls is great in the sight of God’ (Doctrine and Covenants 18:10). We are all responsible to teach and lead these wonderful young men and young women and touch their lives by our example.”

— The late Elder Harold G. Hillam, then a General Authority Seventy, April 2000 general conference, “Future Leaders”

‘You have heard my voice’

Jesus Christ, dressed in a white tunic and red robe over his shoulder, walks down the steps of an ancient temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“The Holy Ghost guides us toward truth and testifies to us of the truth. He illuminates our minds and renews our understanding and touches our hearts through God’s revelation, the source of all truth. The Holy Ghost purifies our hearts. He inspires in us the desire to live according to the truth and whispers to us ways to do so. …

“Speaking of the words He revealed to the Prophet Joseph Smith, our Savior said:

“’These words are not of men nor of man, but of me; …

“’For it is my voice which speaketh them unto you; for they are given by my Spirit unto you …

“’Wherefore, you can testify that you have heard my voice, and know my words’ (Doctrine and Covenants 18:34–36).

“We should seek the companionship of the Holy Ghost. This goal should govern our decisions and guide our thoughts and actions. We must seek everything that invites the influence of the Spirit and reject anything that deviates from this influence.”

— Elder Arnulfo Valenzuela, General Authority Seventy, October 2021 general conference, “Deepening Our Conversion to Jesus Christ”

The Atonement and repentance

“Our Savior and Redeemer endured incomprehensible suffering to become a sacrifice for the sins of all mortals who would repent. This atoning sacrifice offered the ultimate good, the pure lamb without blemish, for the ultimate measure of evil, the sins of the entire world. It opened the door for each of us to be cleansed of our personal sins so we can be readmitted to the presence of God, our Eternal Father. This open door is available to all of the children of God. …

“The magnificent and incomprehensible effect of the Atonement of Jesus Christ is based on God’s love for each of us. It affirms His declaration that ‘the worth of souls’ — every one — ‘is great in the sight of God’ (Doctrine and Covenants 18:10).”

— President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, April 2021 general conference, “What Has Our Savior Done for Us?”

“Missionary work is the lifeblood of the Church. There is no greater work, no more important work. It blesses the lives of all those who participate in it. It will continue blessing future generations.

“You might be asking yourself: How can I assist in missionary work? In what ways can I participate? There are two fundamental truths to keep in mind as you embark on the work. First, have a clear understanding that God loves all His children and desires their salvation. In Doctrine and Covenants 18:13 we read, ‘And how great is his joy in the soul that repenteth.’ Second, our message of Christ and His restored gospel is the most important gift you have to give.”

— Sister Silvia H. Allred, then the first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, October 2008 general conference, “Go Ye Therefore”

“The angels of the devil convince some that they are born to a life from which they cannot escape and are compelled to live in sin. The most wicked of lies is that they cannot change and repent and that they will not be forgiven. That cannot be true. They have forgotten the Atonement of Christ.

“’For, behold, the Lord your Redeemer suffered death in the flesh; wherefore he suffered the pain of all men, that all men might repent and come unto him’ (Doctrine and Covenants 18:11).

“Christ is the Creator, the Healer. What He made, He can fix. The gospel of Jesus Christ is the gospel of repentance and forgiveness.”

— The late President Boyd K. Packer, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, April 2005 general conference, “‘I Will Remember Your Sins No More’”

"The Prodigal Son" is by Clark Kelley Price. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“It takes courage to come back when we have gotten off the Savior’s path. I promise you that when you exercise that courage and take the steps necessary, you will find that there will be an outpouring of love. There are many who will rejoice with you, and the hand of fellowship will be extended. You will be nurtured, and your heart will be filled with joy.

“’Remember the worth of souls is great in the sight of God;

“’For, behold, the Lord your Redeemer suffered death in the flesh; wherefore he suffered the pain of all men, that all men might repent and come unto him. …

“‘And how great is his joy in the soul that repenteth!’ (Doctrine and Covenants 18:10–11, 13).”

— Elder Ned B. Roueché, then a General Authority Seventy, October 2004 general conference, “‘Feed My Sheep’”

“We do not want God to weep because we did not do all we could to share with His children the revealed truths of the gospel. I pray that every one of our youth will seek to know the blessings of the Atonement and that they will strive to be worthy to serve the Lord in the mission field. Surely many more senior couples and others whose health will permit would eagerly desire to serve the Lord as missionaries if they would ponder over the meaning of the atoning sacrifice of the Lord Jesus Christ. It was Jesus who said, ‘If … you should labor all your days in crying repentance unto this people, and bring, save it be one soul unto me, how great shall be your joy with him in the kingdom of my Father!’ (Doctrine and Covenants 18:15). Not only that, but great shall be the Lord’s joy in the soul that repenteth! For precious unto Him is the one.”

— The late President M. Russell Ballard, then a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, April 2004 general conference, “The Atonement and the Value of One Soul”

“The ordeal of the Atonement centered about the city of Jerusalem. There the greatest single act of love of all recorded history took place. Leaving the upper room, Jesus and His friends crossed the deep ravine east of the city and came to a garden of olive trees on the lower slopes of the Mount of Olives. There in the garden bearing the Hebrew name of Gethsemane — meaning ‘oil press’ — olives had been beaten and pressed to provide oil and food. There at Gethsemane, the Lord ‘suffered the pain of all men, that all … might repent and come unto him’ (Doctrine and Covenants 18:11). He took upon Himself the weight of the sins of all mankind, bearing its massive load that caused Him to bleed from every pore.”

— President Russell M. Nelson, then a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, October 1996 general conference, “The Atonement”

“[Jesus Christ] might have had political power and honor; He chose instead to be a healer and a teacher. He might have won the favor of His people by freeing them from Roman oppression; instead, He saved them from their sins and was rejected by His own. He sacrificed the glory of Galilee to experience the humiliation and trial of Jerusalem. Then, in a most literal way, the Lord Jesus Christ paid the utmost demands of our ransom, as He bore ‘the pain of all men’ (Doctrine and Covenants 18:11).”

— The late Elder Bruce D. Porter, then a General Authority Seventy, October 1995 general conference, “Redeemer of Israel”

“Death, divorce, transgression, loneliness and despair drive us to Gethsemane’s garden. The Master’s outstretched arms are open to receive all. The parable of the prodigal son is beautiful. It demonstrates charity. His love and compassion are eternally surrounding every soul who walks the earth. Every man, woman, or youth who returns home after a prodigal journey or an inactive period will find the Savior waiting with open arms. His atoning act will satisfy justice and extend mercy to all who will ‘come unto him’ (Doctrine and Covenants 18:11).”

— The late Elder Vaughn J. Featherstone, then a General Authority Seventy, October 1982 general conference, “‘However Faint the Light May Glow’”

‘There is none other name given whereby man can be saved’

Jesus Christ teaches the Nephites in this picture from the Book of Mormon Videos. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“By what name are you called?

“’Behold, Jesus Christ is the name which is given of the Father, and there is none other name given whereby man can be saved’ (Doctrine and Covenants 18:23).

“Do the things which you think and do entitle you to bear the name of Jesus Christ? Does your love for that holy name inspire and lift you to lofty heights and cause desires within you to want all the world to know of Him and receive for themselves His sacred name? Do you feel a sharp pain, as if a dagger had pierced your heart, when you hear the name of the Son of God taken in vain? Do you ever walk through doors where He would never enter? Have you kept His name unsullied and spotless so that because of you it has not been allowed to come in contact with that which is base and unbefitting? In His name are you builders of His kingdom? No man can serve two masters. Men must either declare themselves as Christ’s servants, take upon themselves His name, and do His work, or fall victim to the enticing trap of Satan, helping him in his work of destruction.”

— The late Elder William R. Bradford, then a General Authority Seventy, April 1976 general conference, “Are We Following Christ’s Pattern?”