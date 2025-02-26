How members in Peru and Argentina are rebuilding lives and communities

Members in La Plata, Argentina, collect waste and prune trees to help clean and improve a public space in the area in January 2025.

In recent months, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Argentina and Peru have reaffirmed their commitment to the values of care and love for their neighbors through various acts of selfless service.

From enhancing schools to rebuilding homes, these actions reflect a profound dedication to community well-being, showcasing the power of selfless service. Their collective efforts have significantly improved both the physical environment and community unity.

The dedication of these volunteers exemplifies their commitment to those in need and demonstrates the positive impact that service can have on the community.

Service as a source of joy in La Plata, Argentina

In January, volunteers gathered at the Technical School No. 3, in La Plata, Argentina, to carry out some well-needed enhancements, according to the Church’s Argentina Newsroom.

These acts of service — roof repairs, tree pruning, clearing weeds, maintaining the building and its gardens, debris cleanup and painting the facade — not only transformed the appearance of the school but also created a safer and more welcoming environment for students and teachers.

School officials expressed their gratitude, describing the work as a source of joy and pride for the educational community.

At the Municipal Kindergarten and Nursery School N°5, members from La Plata also joined forces to carry out painting, weeding, pruning and maintenance of the building and its gardens, improving the environment and creating a more suitable space for children and its staff.

The action was an example of the volunteers’ dedication and commitment to those who need it most.

The volunteers in La Plata also worked on cleaning and enhancing the promenade located between the 7th and 90th Streets. They collected waste, improved the paths and pruned trees, restoring functionality, beautifying the environment and also promoting the care of shared resources to a space used by the neighbors.

A selfless service in Peru

On December 25, 2024, tragedy struck in the Túpac Amaru Inca district in Pisco, Peru. when a fire broke out around 1:00 a.m. — according to the Church’s Peru Newsroom — destroying four homes and leaving several families homeless on a day often filled with joy and family unity.

In response to the tragedy, the district mayor, Dr. Fresia Choccña Sánchez, personally reached out to Bishop Henry Jhonatan Gutiérrez Ubaqui, leader of the La Villa Ward in the Pisco Peru Stake, for support.

Brother Jesus Nina, counselor in the La Villa Ward bishopric, and Walter Balarezo Ramos, president of the elders quorum, put ward members into immediate action.

The Church’s volunteer group, called “Manos que Ayudan” [Helping Hands], known for its selfless service in the community, came together on Dec. 26 and 27. Together they were able to accomplish the following:

A thorough cleaning of the area affected by the fire.

Construction of a plywood module to provide a safe space where the Lisbet Barrios Alache family and their loved ones could spend the night.

Members of the La Villa Relief Society collected food and other essential items to support the victims in this difficult time.

Following Christ’s example

Following the service, the affected families expressed their gratitude for the quick and willing response of those who helped them begin rebuilding their lives.

This joint effort was a reminder of the commitment of members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to serve others, especially in times of need.

The activity not only alleviated the immediate needs of the affected families but also strengthened the ties between the Church and the community of Túpac Amaru Inca.

By following the example of Jesus Christ, who taught to love and serve others, the members demonstrated how small acts of kindness can have a significant impact.

This experience serves as a testament to the power of selfless service and how unity can transform even the darkest moments into opportunities to share light and hope.

