Tommy Dahl, former president of the Knoxville Cumberland Tennessee Stake, right, embraces Elder Nathan A. Craig, Area Seventy, during a Feb. 8, 2025, meeting and medical facility tour. The medical clinic was a former armory building that was donated by the city of Oak Ridge.

In February, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints made a significant donation to the Free Medical Clinic of Oak Ridge — a Tennessee organization that provides no-charge primary and medical care for those enrolled in their medical service program, ensuring that patients can focus on their jobs, education and family life without worrying about medical costs.

FMCOR executive director Billy Edmonds explained that as an organization, they are ”here to serve the 14,000 residents in the state’s Anderson, Morgan and Roane counties who might not always need us, but we’re ready to help whenever they do.”

This donation will not only permit the FMCOR to expand their care to 14,000 uninsured and underinsured residents in three Tennessee counties but will allow for critical renovations, medical supplies and equipment and the complete remodeling for a future medical facility — thus supporting the clinic’s mission to provide free primary and medical care to those enrolled in the medical service program.

“This donation is a game-changer for families in great need who can’t afford medical care,” said Edmonds. “We knew this was the silver bullet that would make a difference. It’s amazing how God can take one relationship and turn it into a mighty army of caring people.”

Free Medical Clinic of Oak Ridge board members, volunteers and 20 local and regional leaders of the Church tour the future Tennessee medical clinic on Feb. 8, 2025. | Lori Cruze, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Related Story How a stake in Oregon is finding opportunities to share God’s light

Lifting God’s children

Free Medical Clinic of Oak Ridge board members, volunteers and 20 local and regional leaders of the Church tour the future Tennessee medical clinic on Feb. 8, 2025. | Lori Cruze, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

On Feb. 8, FMCOR board members, volunteers and 20 local and regional leaders of the Church gathered to tour the future medical facility — a former armory building donated by the city of Oak Ridge to the FMCOR.

The remodeling plan includes a complete redesign of the clinic’s 13,000-square-foot facility, with updates to the electrical and plumbing systems, a new roof and new awnings.

The project is expected to take about 18 months, and the new facility will allow FMCOR to increase its capacity by 300% and expand mental health services by 1,000%, Edmonds said. Last year, the clinic provided about $9 million in free mental health care.

“This project will help lift God’s children physically and mentally in ways they can’t do on their own,” said Elder Nathan A. Craig, an Area Seventy in the Church’s North America Southeast Area. “As disciples of Jesus Christ, we are driven to follow His example, to lift the hands which hang down and love our neighbors.”

Other leaders in attendance included President Daniel Tobler, president of the Knoxville Tennessee Cumberland Stake; Lori Cupp, the stake’s Relief Society president; and Kimberly Montierth, communications director for the Church’s Tennessee Knoxville Coordinating Council.

Free Medical Clinic of Oak Ridge board members, volunteers and 20 local and regional leaders of the Church tour the future Tennessee medical clinic on Feb. 8, 2025. | Lori Cruze, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The completed facility will include 18 exam rooms and a nurse’s station for primary care, as well as spaces for specialty care, preventive care, women’s health, mental health services, dental and vision care and office space.

Reflecting on the project’s significance, President Tobler said, “You’re bringing this building back to health. It’s symbolic of the great work you do for the community. It’ll be a fabulous vision to behold. I think it’s great we’ll be able to observe the progress in a similar way that God does with us.”

Towards the end of the tour, those in attendance joined hands as President Tobler offered a prayer that, once the remodeling effort is complete, “lives may be blessed, that people may be uplifted, edified and strengthened.”

Leaders from the Free Medical Clinic of Oak Ridge and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints join hands in prayer during a meeting and medical facility tour on Feb. 8, 2025. | Lori Cruze, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Free Medical Clinic of Oak Ridge board members, volunteers and 20 local and regional leaders of the Church tour the future Tennessee medical clinic on Feb. 8, 2025. | Lori Cruze, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Free Medical Clinic of Oak Ridge board members, volunteers and 20 local and regional leaders of the Church gather at the future Tennessee medical clinic on Feb. 8, 2025. | Lori Cruze, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints